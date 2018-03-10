10 Health Benefits Of White Wine You Probably Didn't Know

If you are a fan of white wine, we are sure you are going to love reading this article. The skins of grapes contains high levels of antioxidants and compounds that provide beneficial health effects.
The grape skins are removed when the white wine is processed, which lowers its medicinal benefits. However, it contains nutrients and antioxidants too, which are healthy for the body.
Researchers have found that the grape skin extract contains anthocyanins, which is a part of a class of antioxidants known as polyphenols.
White wine is popular in many countries and this type of wine is no different than red wine. Though red wine is considered much more healthier, white wine is not left behind either.
Let's have a look at the health benefits of white wine.
1. Minerals
In one serving, white wine contains 3 percent of magnesium. Magnesium is necessary for the body to conduct functions to produce enzymes in the body. There are small amounts of minerals present in white wine like calcium, zinc, potassium, phosphorous and iron.
2. Carbohydrates And Vitamins
White wine contains 2.6 grams of carbohydrates and 0.1 gram of protein. It also contains 3 percent of riboflavin and niacin which are the best sources of producing energy to the body. White wine contains three B vitamins as well.
3. Weight Loss
White wine is low in calories than red wine. Drinking white wine in moderate quantities will aid in weight loss and, as a result, you will be able to reach your weight loss goal. So, if you are on a weight loss diet, you can drink white wine.
4. Good For The Heart
Red wine and white wine are both good for the heart. White wine can protect against many heart diseases such as rhythm disturbances, heart attack, stroke etc. They contain an ample amount of antioxidants which are good at improving the ventricular recovery in the heart.
5. Prevents Cancer
White wine contains flavonoids which have the ability to kill the cancer cells. The substances are tyrosol and hydroxytyrosol present in white wine that inhibit the growth of cancer cells. So, you can drink a glass of white wine without any hesitation.
6. Promotes Sleep
White wine contains relaxing substances that help to calm the nerves. If you are unable to sleep at night, you can drink a glass of white wine to promote good sleep. White wine also relaxes and calms the mind when you are sleeping at night.
7. Good For The Lungs
Did you know white wine is beneficial for your lungs? White wine contains antioxidants that help to maintain the lung's function. This will improve lung health and prevent any kind of lung diseases. But drink white wine in moderation.
8. Prevents Diabetes
White wine can help to prevent diabetes, especially type 2 diabetes. Drinking a glass of white wine will reduce the risk of diabetes by 30 percent. So, start drinking white wine.
9. Improves Bone strength
This might come as a shocking truth to you. Drinking white wine is beneficial for bone health, as it contains all the minerals which strengthen the bones. It also promotes bone density and bone strength and will reduce the risk of osteoporosis.
10. Reduces Stress
White wine has the ability to reduce stress and that's the reason why many people drink it. White wine cuts out anxiety, bad feelings, tiredness and fatigue. So, people love to drink white wine more often, as it will reduce the stress.
