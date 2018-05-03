10 Foods To Eat On An Anti-allergy Diet

Are seasonal sniffles, sneezes and itches always getting you down? Well, there are many best anti-allergy foods that you can eat which may help ease the allergy symptoms that is called the anti-allergy diet.

No food can be the ultimate cure for allergy, but fruits and vegetables that are rich in vitamins and minerals can combat or prevent certain allergies. They are packed with nutrients that can keep you healthy and may also protect you from seasonal allergies.

But you may think that there are many foods that people are allergic to like milk, peanuts, soy products, fish, shell fish, etc. What most people don't know is that eating a healthy diet, including certain specific anti-allergy foods, can help them manage their allergy symptoms well.

An overall healthy diet is helpful for controlling all the allergies. Anti-inflammatory foods like foods that contain healthy fats, such as olive oil and fish like tuna and mackerel that's rich in omega-3 fatty acids can help fight against allergies and are considered one of the best anti-allergy foods.

Let's have a look at the best anti-allergy foods that should be a part of your anti-allergy diet.

1. Increase Omega-3 Fats And Decrease Omega-6 Fats

Research suggests that a high intake of omega-3 fatty acids is linked to a decreased risk of allergies. It is due to the fact that these fatty acids contain anti-inflammatory properties. On the other hand, when it comes to omega-6 fatty acids, it can increase inflammation in the body by producing inflammatory prostaglandins and thus worsen allergic symptoms. But, this doesn't mean that you eliminate all omega-6 fats from the diet, instead limit the consumption.

2. Herbs That Contain Rosmarinic Acid

Rosmarinic acid has been shown to suppress allergic reactions. It works by suppressing allergic immunoglobulin responses and inflammation caused by leukocytes. This rosmarinic acid is found in many culinary herbs like oregano, lemon balm, rosemary, sage, peppermint and thyme.

3. Foods That Contain Quercetin

The bioflavonoid quercetin is an important anti-allergy nutrient because it is known to have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-histamine properties. Noted studies have suggested that these properties help to relieve allergic symptoms. Good dietary sources of quercetin include red and yellow onions, apples, raspberries, cherries, cranberries, broccoli, red grapes, citrus fruits, red wine and tea.

4. Foods High In Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that helps reduce inflammation, which might cause symptoms in people suffering with allergies. Studies have shown that high amounts of vitamin C aids to reduce histamine release in the body and make histamine break down faster. Histamine is involved in many allergic reactions.

5. Increase Your Selenium Intake

The beneficial effects of selenium on allergies are based on the ability to produce special proteins that have antioxidant properties. Eating foods rich in selenium like mushrooms, cod, shrimps, etc., may help prevent and treat allergies. Also, to get the most out of selenium's antioxidant benefits, eat selenium-rich foods along with vitamin E-rich foods.

6. Foods Rich In Vitamin E

Research suggests that vitamin E can be effective at suppressing allergic reactions as an increase in vitamin E intake was associated with a decrease in the levels of the allergy-related antibody IgE. Consume vitamin E-rich foods such as almonds, spinach, sweet potato, avocado, sunflower seeds, butternut squash, palm oil, etc.

7. Foods Containing Probiotic Bacteria

To promote healthy intestines, eat foods containing probiotic bacteria such as Lactobacillus acidophilus and Bifidobacterium bifidum. These beneficial and good bacteria live in your gastrointestinal tract, where they help in digestion and fight the over-growth of disease-causing bacteria. Some probiotic foods that you could consume are yogurt, milk, tempeh, etc.

8. Honey

Honey is an excellent food that should be a part of your anti-allergy diet. Taking small two teaspoons of honey every season is a good home remedy for curing allergies and keeping allergies at bay. In addition, honey contains potassium, calcium, magnesium, phosphorous, thiamine, riboflavin, vitamin B6, niacin and selenium.

9. Foods Rich In Magnesium

Magnesium-rich foods like cashews, almonds, spinach, dark chocolate, etc., are excellent foods for allergy relief. It is because magnesium is a bronchodilator and an anti-histamine. The essential mineral has a calming effect on the muscles of the bronchial tubes and the whole body. That's the reason why foods rich in magnesium should be a part of your anti-allergy diet.

10. Fruits And vegetables

Increase your intake of fresh fruits and vegetables to bring relief from allergy symptoms. The natural anti-inflammatory properties present in them can help combat allergic reactions. Eat a lot of cooked vegetables, tomatoes, and citrus fruits to reduce wheezing, shortness of breath and other symptoms of allergies.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: How Diet Can Have An Impact On Menopause