10 Foods That Help Manage Anger

2. Dark Chocolate

Eating a piece of dark chocolate will boost the brain to discharge endorphins and boost the serotonin levels. Also, it helps to develop fewer stress hormones and decreases anxiety levels.

3. Walnuts

Walnuts contain omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, melatonin and antioxidants, which are helpful for the human brain. It offers the mixed mood-boosting elements of omega-3 fatty acids, tryptophan and vitamin B6. So, consume walnuts that will not only boost your happiness but will also help to ease anger.

4. Coffee

Coffee has a number of neurotransmitters related to mood control and also can lower the risk of anxiety. Drinking a cup of coffee could curb your anger, as it acts as a mechanism in the brain that activates the brain stem cells to produce new neurons.

5. Chicken

Chicken is a rich source of amino acid called tryptophan, which plays a major role in boosting mood. Chicken also contains another amino acid called tyrosine, which reduces symptoms of depression. Include chicken in your diet more often to reduce your anger.

6. Seeds

Seeds contain vitamin E, vitamin B and zinc, which help to relieve you from anger. Besides, the seeds repair and support the brain cell operation which can stabilize your mood. Have seeds as an evening snack or add them in salads.

7. Chamomile Tea

Sipping on chamomile tea will help your nervous system to relax and calm down. It contains antioxidants and flavonoids that have a calming effect on your body. Drink chamomile tea three times in a day to help manage your anger.

8. Baked Potatoes

Potatoes are rich in carbohydrates and vitamin B, which play a key role in lowering blood pressure and decreasing your stress level. Baked potatoes are beneficial in controlling your anger and good for your mental health too.

9. Celery

Celery has a sweet and bitter flavour and it is cool and crispy in nature. Celery tranquillizes the mood, clears your mind and helps to cure anger. You can either have it raw by adding it into salads or add it in your cooking.

10. Spinach Soup

Spinach is rich in serotonin, the feel-good neurotransmitter, that is good for the brain and stabilizes your mood. Have a bowl of spinach soup whenever you are about to have an outburst. It will calm you down and relieve you from anger.