10 Foods Not To Eat Past Their Expiry Date

2. Oysters

Oysters ooze out a bad smell when they are spoilt and therefore, should not be eaten, as they contain harmful bacteria like Vibro vulnificus. If oysters are consumed in their bad state, it can cause vomiting, diarrhoea, chills, stomach pain and fever. In worst cases, it may even cause blood infection.

3. Cheese

There are two types of cheeses - hard cheese and soft cheese. Hard cheese can be eaten after cutting off the mould and soft cheese should not be consumed when it has become spoilt. Soft cheese like goat cheese made from raw milk is prone to bacterial growth when spoilt, so avoid eating this cheese.

4. Red Meat

Read meat contains Salmonella, E.coli and other types of bacteria. These bacteria usually get killed when you cook red meat. But, ensure that you consume red meat before the expiry date, so that the bacteria does not get the chance to multiply.

5. Sprouts

Sprouts, especially alfalfa, often gets spoilt and contaminated with bacteria if it is not stored inside the refrigerator. If the sprouts are left out in the warm temperature, it may produce food-borne microbes. Choose sprouts which are fresh and do not eat them after they are expired.

6. Chicken

Chicken usually does not get spoilt easily if it's stored properly. Raw chicken contains E.coli bacteria and if it's stored for a longer duration, may be months, the bacteria will start multiplying. This will cause food poisoning when cooked and eaten.

7. Shrimp

Raw shrimp is often ripe with bacteria and that's why it's important that you cook it before its expiry date. If you eat spoiled shrimp, it can cause severe food poisoning. Smell the shrimps to detect whether they are okay or not.

8. Deli Meat

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends throwing away any opened deli meat that has not been eaten after 3 to 5 days. You should consume deli meat immediately after it is bought from the store.

9. Milk

Yes! Milk also has an expiry date. Though it may be mentioned in the packaging, if you keep an open packet of milk outside in the warm temperature, it will turn sour. And drinking the sour milk will cause an upset stomach.

10. Eggs

Eggs can also become spoilt and you can detect which of the eggs are fresh and old by doing a simple step. Place the eggs in a bowl of cold water. If the eggs sink, they are fine, but the ones which float are expired. If you eat the eggs past their expiry date, cook them and eat them but do not boil them.

