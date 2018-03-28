10 Disadvantages Of Coconut Water You Probably Didn't Know

Everyone is aware about the health benefits of coconut water, but you will be surprised to know the disadvantages or side effects of coconut water.

Do you know coconut water was traditionally used as a source of safe drinking water for Pacific Island natives? Today, coconut water is enjoyed as a sports drink and acts as a natural digestive remedy for curing many health ailments.

Coconut water is a rich source of potassium, manganese, magnesium, folate, selenium and calcium. It also contains electrolytes that provide energy to the body.

Though it is considered a miracle drink, there are certain aspects of coconut water which we must consider before indulging in it.

1. It May Affect The Sodium Levels

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a single cup of fresh coconut water contains 252 mg of sodium. This might not be a problem for most people, but people with high blood pressure, or a heart disease should avoid or limit the intake of coconut water.

