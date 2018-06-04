10 Best And Worst Foods For Acne

If you follow a healthy diet, it reflects on your skin. Even if you are on a healthy diet, there might be some unknown foods that could trigger acne breakouts and cause inflammation on your skin. In this article, we will be discussing the best and worst foods for acne.

Your skin reflects what you eat as much as it affects the inside of your body. Some foods neutralize free radicals, which can wreak havoc on your skin by increasing inflammation. And mind you, inflammation is not only related to premature ageing.

Apart from foods, there are other factors that contribute to the development of acne, including sebum and keratin production, hormones, acne-causing bacteria, blocked pores, and inflammation.

Research shows that diet can play a significant role in acne development.

So, let's have a look at the best and worst foods for acne.

1. Best: Fatty Fishes

Fatty fishes which contain omega 3 fatty acids are salmon, sardines, and tuna. These healthy fatty acids are the building blocks of your cells. The more you allow your skin to build new healthy cells, it will look better.

A study showed that taking fish oil helped improve the complexions of people with moderate to severe acne, due to the fact that fish oil helps control inflammation.

2. Worst: Skimmed Milk

The more skimmed milk you drink the more there will be acne breakouts. It is because skimmed milk is full of growth hormones, which can remain inside your body even after pasteurization.

These hormones start affecting the hormones inside your body, such as insulin, which could result in increased oil production and breakouts. You can switch to almond milk or milk powder to see whether your acne has cleared up.

3. Best: Cucumbers And Watermelon

Cucumbers and watermelons are full of water that will boost your body's hydration, which is essential for your skin. Some people who have acne dry out their skin by applying certain skin products. So, it's necessary that you keep your skin and body hydrated by having cucumbers and watermelons. It can maintain your skin's homeostasis.

4. Worst: Refined Carbohydrates

Refined carbohydrates are present in cookies, cakes, crackers, muffins, and white bread and they also contain added sugar. According to a study, these high-glycemic foods are a major cause of acne because when your body makes more insulin to bring down blood sugar, it affects other hormones that increase the oil production in your skin.

5. Best: Cashew Nuts

Do you know a one-ounce serving of cashews is an excellent source of zinc? Researchers have found that low levels of the mineral are associated with more severe acne. Because zinc is known to have anti-inflammatory properties and immune boosting properties, you can include cashew nuts, lobster, and beef in your diet.

6. Worst: Saturated Fats

Saturated fats are present in burgers, fried chicken, and fast food and can trigger acne breakouts due to their high fat content. A study found that people who consume more of saturated fat had moderate to severe acne. It is said that saturated fat may increase certain growth factors that contribute to acne.

7. Best: Probiotic Foods

Yogurt is a good source of probiotic food. It retains the good bacteria in your gut. Consuming probiotic foods may stop the release of inflammatory proteins, decrease sebum production, and prevent clogged pores.

8. Worst: Pizza

Pizza is high in saturated fat, which is harmful to your gut health and increases inflammation. A healthy gut can prevent inflammation as inflammation is the leading cause of acne, eczema, and other skin problems.

9. Best: Egg Yolks

Many people think that egg yolks are bad for health. It's not true at all after numerous studies have shown that egg yolks don't affect your blood cholesterol. The egg yolk is high in vitamins that are essential for clear skin. It is known to contain the beauty vitamin 'biotin'. Research shows that biotin helps in protecting the skin from acne, rashes, and dryness.

10. Worst: White Bread

Swapping white bread for the whole-grain bread could provide you with a clear skin as white bread is a high-glycemic food, which means it impacts blood sugar and insulin levels. So, replace your white bread with whole grain bread for breakfast.

