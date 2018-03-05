Subscribe to Boldsky
10 Benefits Of Drinking Water On An Empty Stomach

Written By:
Water is the most prime substance on earth and all living beings require water. To quench your thirst, you reach out for a glass of water. After finishing a meal and when you eat spicy foods, water is the only rescuer.

Almost 70 percent to 75 percent of your bodies are made up of water and it is essential to keep your body hydrated by drinking water every 15-20 minutes once.

Do you know that the Japanese for generations regularly practice their morning ritual by drinking a glass of water? That's the reason their bodies are slender and healthy. And that's what exactly you should do too, drink a glass of water, preferably warm, in the morning, especially on an empty stomach. 

Drinking water on an empty stomach will help to flush out all the toxins that your body had accumulated overnight. A glass of lukewarm water can regularize your bowel movement, help to release toxins through the urine, increase appetite and prevent headache.

So, read on to know more about the benefits of drinking water on an empty stomach.

Benefits Of Drinking Water On An Empty Stomach

1. Speeds Up Metabolism

If you are on a weight-loss diet, drinking water on an empty stomach will speed up your metabolism and it will increase the metabolic rate by almost 25 percent. It will help in faster digestion and this helps in losing weight more quickly and efficiently. As a result, it will help you in the long run. So, start by drinking water today!

2. Flushes Your Bowels

Drinking water on an empty stomach will clear the digestive tract in the morning. It will give you the urge to flush out your bowels and doing this daily will help in regularising your bowel movements. This also helps in getting rid of the waste from your body.

3. Boosts Your Immunity

Water is necessary to maintain a proper fluid balance in the body. Drinking water on an empty stomach can be beneficial for your immune system, as this can help the body to fight off infections and illnesses. Drinking water also improves your overall health and keeps diseases at bay.

4. Prevents Migraine Attacks

Most of the people suffer from a migraine attack or a frequent headache because of the lack of fluids in the body. Dehydration is the main cause for a disturbing headache or a migraine. Drinking water on an empty stomach will relieve you from headache and it will also keep your dental problems at bay.

5. Increases Hunger

Did you know that drinking water on an empty stomach can help increase your appetite? How? Your stomach is empty in the morning and after you drink a glass of water, it flushes out the waste from the digestive tract. This increases your appetite and makes you feel hungry.

6. Provides A Clear Complexion

Drinking water in the morning will help you to get a clear and glowing skin. Dark patches and blemishes on the skin is caused by toxins, which get accumulated in the body. So, drinking water on an empty stomach will eliminate the toxins and provide you with a clear and beautiful skin.

7. Cleanses The Colon

Drinking water on an empty stomach will help your digestive tract to get rid of the waste and will enable a faster absorption of nutrients. This results in a healthier colon and prevents colon cancer in the long run. Colon cancer or colorectal cancer is a dangerous type of cancer which affects men and women largely.

8. Increases Energy

If you are feeling tired in the morning, drink a glass of warm water. Drinking water on an empty stomach will stimulate the red blood cells to grow faster, which provides oxygen to the blood. This will give you an ample amount of energy and vigour to start your day with.

9. Helps In Weight Loss

As everyone is aware, water has zero calories and drinking it on an empty stomach will provide your body with innumerable benefits. Also, drinking water at frequent intervals will keep your stomach full and you will have fewer food cravings. This helps in escalating your metabolism and burns calories faster.

10. Promotes The Growth Of Healthy Hair

Drinking water on an empty stomach will provide your hair with all the vitamins. If your body is dehydrated, your hair will become dry and rough. So, start your day by drinking enough amount of water to hydrate your hair and body.

Story first published: Monday, March 5, 2018, 10:30 [IST]
