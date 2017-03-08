Women Should Not Ignore These Warning Signs Of Lung Cancer Wellness oi-Luna Dewan

The moment we hear about lung cancer, we tend to assume that it affects only men, with smoking being the most common cause. Though the majority of the cases of lung cancer are related to men, lung cancer affects women as well.

One needs to be very careful as the signs and symptoms of lung cancer in women are slightly different from that of men. So today in this article we will be explaining a few of the symptoms of lung cancer in women and how to detect these.

Also Read: How To Reduce The Risk Of Lung Cancer

Adenocarcinoma is the term that is given to lung cancer in women. This type of cancer appears on the outer layer of the lungs and hence is very difficult to get it diagnosed at the initial stage. The worst part about this type of lung cancer is that it spreads very quickly to other parts of the body like the bones, liver and lymph nodes.

Hence, women need to be careful about the changes they notice in their bodies if they want to detect the disease at an early stage and get the treatment done before it spreads.

Listed here are a few of the warning signs of lung cancer in women. Take a look.

1. Fatigue: One of the most common symptoms of lung cancer is that one suffers from extreme fatigue and excessive tiredness. When your body gets physically exhausted you might feel tired but when you are fatigued without any reason then one needs to take it seriously. 2. Back & Shoulder Pain: When the tumour is on the upper part of the lungs, it affects the nerves too. And this is why one develops back and shoulder pain. 3. Shortness Of Breath: When you feel a shortness in breath while you are exercising, you need to take it seriously. This happens when there is something obstructing your normal breathing cycle. This might be caused due to the growth of tumour in the lungs. 4. Persistent Cough: When you have a tumour in the lungs, it affects the normal breathing cycle, which is why one tends to develop persistent cough. 5. Pain In Chest: Lung cancer starts typically from the chest region which then pushes the blood vessels and other organs. This in turn causes pain in the chest. 6. Hoarse Voice: Yet another sign of lung cancer is a hoarse voice. When there is a tumour in the lungs, you have the urge to clear your throat frequently and this makes your voice hoarse and one also tends to make a harsh sound while breathing as well. 7. Coughing With Mucus & Blood: When there is the growth of a tumour in the lungs, it causes blockage in the lungs. This leads to mucus formation and also due to the pressure the blood from the tumour gets leaked and is secreted in the form of saliva.