7 Warning Signs Of Heart Failure

The heart is one of the vital organs on which rests the life of a person. Once the heart stops beating, the person dies. So how do we keep our hearts healthy? Are there any symptoms which indicate your heart condition is depleting?

Today at Boldsky we will be explaining about a few of the warning signs of heart failure. Certain changes in lifestyle, pre-exisiting health conditions like high blood pressure, food habits and sleep pattern affect the functioning of the heart.

By taking up certain measures one can prevent heart failure. One needs to clearly identify the risk factors for heart disease or one could also undergo certain preventive tests that help in identifying the condition well in advance.

Identifying the condition in advance and getting the correct treatment at the right time is important. If left untreated it might lead to a heart attack and can prove fatal as well. Hence, taking immediate steps to address the issue is essential to keep the disease at bay.

Here is the list of a few symptoms of heart failure. Take a look.