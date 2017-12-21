10 Amazing Homemade Weight Loss Detox Drinks

If you are really trying to lose weight, then you should do it the right way or else you are going to gain more weight rather than losing it.

The best way to do it is to ensure that your body is getting detoxified or purified in the process.

Many people find it really hard to stick to low-calorie foods when it comes to weight loss. But why go through such a struggle when these interesting homemade detox drinks can help you shed that extra pound?

Let's have a look at these drinks which you could DIY at your home!

#1 Cucumber And Grape Fruit Drink As the name suggests, cucumber and grapefruits separately are great foods when it comes to losing weight. Now wouldn't it be interesting if we can just mix the two to make a delicious and detoxifying drink that will help us lose weight faster? It is very simple to make. Just add chopped pieces of cucumbers and grape fruit in water and squeeze some lemon on it. Let it sit for a while in the refrigerator before serving it. This is the best way to lose weight as well as detoxify your body. #2 Apple Cinnamon Water This is a very delicious drink and just adds so much taste to the plain boring water. This drink has a soothing effect on the body. The cinnamon allows the body to boost metabolism, hence causing you to lose weight. Just add thin slices of apple and a cinnamon stick or powder to make this amazing drink and sip it throughout the day. #3 Cucumber And Lemon Water Lemon is rich in vitamin C and is known for increasing the body's immunity. This drink helps in boosting the immune system as well as clearing the toxins out of the body. Cucumber has anti-inflammatory substances and helps to keep your body hydrated. Just slice some pieces of cucumber and squeeze some lemon into a bottle of water. Add mint for a refreshing taste. Read Also: 20 Incredible Benefits Of Yoga For Your Health. #4 Ginger And Lemon Water Ginger is often referred to as a magic root and has pain-relieving properties. Lemon is also filled with a lot of benefits for the body. For making this drink, add a slice of lemon and some grated ginger into the water. Squeeze some lemon as well. Sip it throughout the day to get best results. #5 Apple Cider Vinegar Water As we all know, apple cider vinegar is a great aid for weight loss. To make this drink, you need to add one sliced apple, 2 spoons of apple cider vinegar into some water and you can also add lemon to it. Mix the liquid using a juicer but don't put apple slices yet.

After the liquid completely blends, add apples and enjoy your drink! #6 Tea Tea is drunk by a lot of people throughout the world. But did you know that certain teas can be very beneficial for the health? Teas such as ginger tea, dandelion tea, peppermint tea and of course green tea work as great assistants when it comes to weight loss. Drink around 3-5 cups of it every day for effective results. Read Also: 10 Best Hydrating Drinks Besides Water. #7 Salt Water Cleanse Before starting your detox diet, be sure to flush out all the toxins using this magical liquid. As the name suggests, this drink can help cleanse your whole system. Just add a few spoons of salt to water, drink it and relax. Be sure to be at a comfortable place, as it will be quickly dispelled from the body. #8 Cranberry Juice Cranberry has the ability to cleanse the body as well as boost metabolism. Higher metabolism rates indicate better weight loss. Cranberry helps to convert the fats into energy and you don't gain weight at all. This drink also helps to clean alcohol and nicotine out of our body. #9 Lemonade Cleanse Lemon in itself is a very beneficial fruit. Lemon can be added to other detox drinks or can be solely used to make lemonade. Lemonade gives a refreshing feeling and also boosts our immunity. It also helps to give you a clear and glowing skin. #10 Cabbage Broth To have a different experience while detoxifying your body, try cabbage broth. Simmer cabbage with other green and leafy veggies like carrots, spinach and onions. The more veggies you add, the better it is going to be. The broth is extremely healthy and beneficial for your body. So, these are a few DIY drinks that you can make at home at a very low price.

