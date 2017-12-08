Can Consuming Fruits, Vegetables Reduce Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms? Wellness oi-Staff

Consuming fruits and vegetables on a regular basis can have plenty of health benefits. Fruits and vegetables are rich in fibre content, essential vitamins and minerals that are required by body.

Fruits and vegetables are low in calories and fats which is why they are considered to be a must have if one is looking at losing weight.

Weight loss is just one of the many advantages. A new study suggests that eating a healthy diet consisting of fruits, vegetables and whole grains may lower disability and reduce symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS).

So what exactly is multiple scleriosis (MS)?

Multiple scleriosis is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system eats away at the protective covering of nerves. This can further lead to progressive neuro-degeneration.

The worst part about this disease is that there is no known cause for this disease. However, there are certain treatments that are available that can slow down the progression of the disease and provide some relief from its symptoms. If left untreated, it ends up affecting the whole body.

Vision loss, pain, fatigue and impaired coordination are the major symptoms of multiple scleriosis.

About the study:

For the study, the researchers had taken into consideration 6,989 people with all types of MS. The participants were provided a questionnaire where in the participants had to fill in about their diet.

The findings showed that people who took the healthy diet were 20 per cent less likely to have more severe physical disability, nearly 50 per cent less likely to have depression, 30 per cent less likely to suffer severe fatigue and more than 40 per cent less likely to have pain.

According to the study, a healthy lifestyle was defined as having a healthy weight, getting regular physical activity, not smoking, eating a healthy diet with more fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains and less sugar from desserts and sweetened beverages and less red meat and processed meat.

"People with MS often ask if there is anything they can do to delay or avoid disability, and many people want to know if their diet can play a role," said Kathryn C. Fitzgerald, from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore.

"While this study does not determine whether a healthy lifestyle reduces MS symptoms or whether having severe symptoms makes it harder for people to engage in a healthy lifestyle, it provides evidence for the link between the two," Fitzgerald added.

The result of the study was recently published in the journal Neurology.

