Okra is also known as lady's finger in English-speaking countries. The green pod found inside this vegetable is highly beneficial for the overall health of our body.

Okra is grown and consumed in many parts of the world and is highly regarded for its nutritional values. It can be prepared in various ways. It is a great source of vitamins and minerals for the body.

Here are the 10 amazing benefits of drinking lady's finger-soaked water:

#1 Prevents Anaemia Anaemia is a blood disease that basically makes you lose your haemoglobin count from the body. Okra water essentially helps in producing the red blood cells, hence increasing the haemoglobin count in the body. It also helps to maintain these blood levels for a healthy body. Read Also: What Is The Macrobiotic Diet All About? #2 A Natural Remedy For Sore Throat And Cough Okra water can be very effective when it comes to treating sore throat and cough. Everyone feels so much of discomfort when there is constant soreness and itchiness in the throat. Okra contains antibacterial properties that help to reduce this soreness. Its antiseptic properties can also do magic! #3 Prevents Diabetes Diabetes is growing at an alarming rate amongst various age groups and it can be fatal if not kept under control. Okra's insulin-like properties help to control and regulate diabetes. The okra-soaked water helps in lowering the blood sugar level, which is one of the main causes of diabetes. Read Also: 14 Foods That Are Natural Pain Relief. #4 To Treat Diarrhoea Diarrhoea can be a life-threatening disease if it is not treated for a long period of time. It causes huge loses of water from the body, leaving one completely dehydrated. Okra helps to replenish this lost water and various other minerals in the body. So, go ahead and drink one glass till you recover! #5 It Lowers Cholesterol Level Okra plant contains a lot of soluble fibre that helps to lower the cholesterol level in the body when consumed. High cholesterol levels can lead to various cardiovascular diseases. The regular consumption of okra-soaked water will help in lowering the levels of cholesterol and protecting your heart effectively. #6 Provides Relief From Constipation Ever felt the pain of constipation and the sense of a bloated body? Very disgusting, right? Well, okra is here to your rescue. The same soluble fibre, which regulates cholesterol, helps in providing relief from this condition as well. It is a natural laxative and contains fibre that helps to ease the bowel movements. #7 Helps In Bettering The Immune System Keeping the immune system intact is a prerequisite for living a healthy life. Okra helps to boost the immunity of the body and fight against various diseases such as cold and flu. It contains high amounts of vitamin C which aid in this task. #8 Improves Skin Health Skin health is very important for attaining a glowing skin as well as for preventing a lot of skin-related infections. Regular consumption of okra will make sure that you have a healthy skin. The antioxidants found in okra are very useful in purifying the blood and improving circulation. They also help in reducing acne and other skin issues. #9 Reduces Asthma Attack Okra has powerful benefits and can help to curb asthma attacks. Asthma attacks can be deadly and happen just about anytime without any warning. It is always better to prevent it rather than curing it. Drinking okra juice every day helps in preventing these attacks. #10 Strengthens The Bones Okra water helps a great deal in strengthening the bone. The folate found in okra provides great health benefits for pregnant women and increases the chances of a healthier offspring. It helps in increasing the density of the bone and prevents bone-related diseases like osteoporosis and arthritis. These are just a few of the many benefits that come with drinking okra-soaked water, just once a day! Imagine the other benefits too!

