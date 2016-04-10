Mint: Health Benefits, Side Effects & Recipes Wellness lekhaka-Neha Ghosh

Mint or 'pudina' is refreshing when had during the hot summers in the form of pudina chutney, mint lemonade, mint ice cream, raita, etc. It's because mint keeps your body cool from inside.

Mint belongs to a group of plant species that includes peppermint and spearmint. Peppermint contains menthol, menthone and limonene [1] while spearmint has a sweet flavour and is rich in limonene, cineol, and dihydrocarvone [2] .

Peppermint and spearmint are a good source of vitamin A, potassium, calcium, vitamin C, magnesium, iron, protein, and vitamin B6.

Mint is high on antioxidants and most of its health benefits come from applying it on the skin, inhaling its aroma or taking it as a capsule.

Types Of Mint

1. Peppermint

2. Spearmint

3. Apple mint

4. Ginger mint

5. Chocolate mint

6. Pineapple mint

7. Pennyroyal

8. Red raripila mint

9. Grapefruit mint

10. Watermint

11. Corn mint

Health Benefits Of Mint

1. Promotes eye health

Mint is an excellent source of vitamin A, a fat-soluble vitamin, which is important for eye health and prevents night blindness. Night blindness is caused due to a deficiency in vitamin A. According to a study, an increased intake of vitamin A can lower the risk of night blindness [3] .

2. Improves the symptoms of common cold

Mint contains menthol which works as a natural aromatic decongestant that aids in breaking up mucus and phlegm, making it easier to pass out of the body. This further improves chest congestion and nasal breathing [4] . Menthol is used in many cough drops to reduce cough and soothe sore throat.

3. Boosts brain function

Inhaling the aroma of peppermint essential oil could enhance memory and increase alertness according to a study [5] . Another study showed that just inhaling the smell of mint essential oils can improve alertness and decrease fatigue, anxiety, and frustration [6] . This can help beat stress, depression, and anxiety issues.

4. Eases digestion

The antibacterial and antiseptic properties of mint can help bring relief from indigestion and upset stomach. Mint works by increasing bile secretion and encourage bile flow which speeds up the digestion process. According to a study, people who took peppermint oil with meals had relief from indigestion [7] .

5. Lowers PCOS symptoms

Mint tea can lower PCOS symptoms because it has antiandrogen effects that decrease testosterone levels and help balance all the hormone levels. Spearmint herbal tea can decrease testosterone levels in women with PCOS, according to a study published in Phytotherapy Research [8] .

6. Reduces asthma symptoms

The soothing properties of mint have an effect on asthmatic patients. Mint acts as a relaxant and relieves congestion. Methanol, a substance found in peppermint essential oil, can help relax and protect the airways, thus making breathing easier for patients with asthma [9] .

7. Improves irritable bowel syndrome

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a condition that causes diarrhoea, constipation, stomach pain, nausea, bloating, etc. Studies have shown that peppermint oil contains menthol that alleviates IBS symptoms and relaxes the muscles in the digestive tract [10] , [11] .

8. Promotes oral health

Why do most people chew a minty gum to get rid of their bad breath? It's because mint has antimicrobial and antibacterial properties that help to kill bacteria in the mouth. A study has shown that drinking peppermint tea can help you get rid of bad breath [12] . Chewing a few mint leaves also has an antibacterial effect and removes bad odour.

9. Prevents gastric ulcers

Mint has an important role in preventing gastric ulcers by protecting the stomach lining from the negative effects of ethanol and indomethacin [13] . Most gastric ulcers are caused due to increased alcohol consumption and regular use of painkillers.

10. Soothes breastfeeding pain

The common side effects of breastfeeding are sore, cracked and painful nipples which can be effectively reduced by the usage of mint. According to a study in the International Breastfeeding Journal, peppermint water prevents cracked nipples and nipple pain in first-time mothers who are breastfeeding [14] .

11. Reduces allergy symptoms

Rosmarinic acid present in mint has a relieving effect on seasonal allergy symptoms. It reduces inflammation caused by allergies.

12. Enhances skin health

Mint can help treat pimples and acne due to its potent antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. The high amount of antioxidants in mint prevent the free radical activity, thus providing youthful and clear skin.

Medicinal Use Of Mint Leaves In Ayurveda & Traditional Chinese Medicine

The use of mint is spread to many branches of holistic medicine. In Ayurveda, mint leaves are used to aid digestion, improve respiratory health and act as a pacifying agent for all three doshas.

According to traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), mint leaves have cooling and aromatic properties which promote liver, lungs, and stomach health and treat menstrual pain and diarrhoea.

Difference Between Mint, Peppermint And Spearmint

Mint refers to any plant that belongs in the Mentha genus, which includes up to 18 other species of mint.

Peppermint has higher menthol than spearmint and is much more concentrated. This is why peppermint, when applied topically, has a cooling sensation on the skin. Spearmint, on the other hand, has a sweet taste which is often the reason why it's added to recipes and drinks. Peppermint is used for medicinal purposes.

Side Effects Of Mint

If you are suffering from gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), avoid consuming mint as it can worsen the symptoms.

If you have had gallstones earlier, speak with your doctor before using mint products.

If peppermint oil is taken in large doses, it can be toxic.

Avoid using mint oil on the face of an infant, as it may cause spasms that will interrupt breathing.

Also, mint can interact with certain medications. Consult a doctor before using mint products.

How To Select And Store Mint

Buy fresh, bright and unblemished mint leaves. Store them in a plastic wrap in the refrigerator for up to one week.

Ways To Add Mint Into Your Diet

You can make mint lemonade by mixing lime juice, honey and muddled mint leaves with some water and ice cubes.

Add mint in your fruit salad with some honey.

Add some mint leaves and cucumber in your water for a refreshing summer treat.

You can add few chopped mint leaves in your cookie or cake dough.

Add mint in your fruit and vegetable smoothies.

Mint Recipes

How To Make Mint Tea

Ingredients:

A handful of fresh mint leaves

Honey to taste

Method:

Lightly crush the mint leaves and add it into a pot of boiling water.

Allow it to infuse for 2-3 minutes till the water becomes slight yellow/green in colour.

Strain the tea and add honey to taste.

How To Make Mint Water

Ingredients:

3 to 4 sprigs of fresh mint

A water jug

Method:

Take 3 to 4 sprigs of washed fresh mint leaves and add it into a jug full of water.

Cover it and keep it in the fridge for 1 hour.

Drink the water and again fill it up because the mint will add flavour to the water for up to 3 days.

