    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Reasons You Should Get Home Eco-friendly Ganesha Idols

    By Staff

    Just a few days are left for the year's biggest puja - Ganesh Chaturthi which falls on September 5 this year. Everyone must be busy with the preparations, right from the sweets, dresses, decorations and selecting the idol. But if you are still in the process of deciding on which Ganesha idol you are getting home, then you should definitely go for an eco-friendly Ganesha idol.

    Yes, it is true that all of us get attracted to the glitter and colourful of Ganesha idols that have painted the market with all their colourful hues for the past few weeks. But keeping in mind the impact these have on our health we should avoid them, and instead go for eco-friendly Ganesha idols.

    These eco-friendly Ganesha idols are made of clay and hence are bio-degradable. When immersed in water these do not harm human life, aquatic life or the environment.

    These might look dull and children would not prefer them much as they will not be attractive. But considering the health aspects it is always better to go for eco-friendly Ganesha idols.

    Here are five important reasons why you should avoid colourful painted Ganesha idols and get home eco-friendly Ganesha idols. Have a look.

    1. Affects The Nervous System:

    The paints which are used to decorate the Ganesha idol contain heavy metals like mercury and lead. These affect the nervous system and kids and pregnant women are among the worst affected. Hence one should avoid colourful Ganesha idols and go for eco-friendly ones.

    2. Affects The Digestive System:

    The dyes that are used to make the idols colourful are actually harmful. ItThese contain harmful metals like mercury, lead and cad mium. All these metals contaminate the water when immersed and when ingested it has a severe effect on the digestive system.

    3. Affects The Lungs:

    Along with the dyes and colours, the plaster of paris (POP) used to make the idols also can have bad effects on the health. When immersed it pollutes the water. This water when used affects the lungs. Also when the glitters used on the idol get rubbed on the hands, these get ingested, and especially in children these cause severe damage to the lungs. So the best alternative is to use eco-friendly Ganesha in order to avoid these kinds of health hazards.

    4. Causes Skin Allergy:

    When the water is used following the immersion of the colourful Ganesha idols it affects the skin causing serious allergies and rashes. So why do we need to create such unnecessary health problems? The best way out is to get eco-friendly Ganesha idols.

    5. Affects The Eyes:

    Eyes are yet another part of the body which get severely affected with the colours used in the Ganesha idols. When the polluted water gets splashed in the eyes when these idols are immersed in water tanks, it creates a burning sensation and causes infections in the eyes.

    Hence, do not think twice, go ahead and get an eco-friendly Ganesha made out of clay, and have an environmentally friendly and healthy Ganesh Chaturthi. For the past few years these eco-friendly Ganesha idols are easily available in the markets.

