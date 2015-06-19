What Causes People To Sleepwalk? Here Are The Symptoms and Reasons Wellness oi-Praveen Kumar

What causes people to sleepwalk? Well, a disorder known as somnambulism is responsible for the sleep walking behaviour. A person suffering from this disorder tends to walk during deep sleep.

A strange aspect of this disorder is that, the person may forget the incident of sleepwalking after waking up. Though it may occur when a person is below the age of 10, in some cases, even adults do suffer from this problem.

When a person talks during the episode of sleepwalking, it may not make sense. Also, the eyes of the person may be open during the walk.

This problem can also be genetic. In some people, the episode may involve more than just simple walking. Some people run in panic during sleep as if they are trying to escape imaginary enemies.

Some sleepwalkers may also make weird sounds as if they are trying to talk when someone is trying to strangulate them.

Some episodes may also end up with violence as the sleepwalker may respond violently when someone approaches to help.

Chronic Stress Though it is not confirmed, chronic stress can be one of the sleepwalking reasons according to a recent study. Lack Of Sleep Health experts say that this disorder is predominantly observed in people who undergo severe sleep deprivtation and insomnia. Drug Abuse Long term usage or abuse of certain drugs is harmful as it may also trigger the problem of sleepwalking. Sedatives are mainly to be blamed. Heart Problems This problem is observed in those who suffer from heart problems. Scientists are trying to figure out the link between them. Sever Addictions Chronic alcoholic addiction can cause sleepwalking behaviours according to a recent study. Drinking may trigger such episodes in those who are genetically predisposed to the problem. Other Disorders Certain types of psychiatric problems may also cause this issue of sleepwalking. Those who have suffered panic attacks must be careful. Sleep Apnea A medical condition called as sleep apnea is also linked with sleepwalking and the reasons are not yet completely discovered.