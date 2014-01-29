Subscribe to Boldsky
10 Health Benefits Of Oil Pulling

By Neha Ghosh

Oil pulling is one of the powerful ways to maintain good health and cure various ailments. It is an ancient method mentioned in Ayurveda about 5,000 years ago. Although it is a weird treatment for various ailments like arthritis, thyroid and kidney problems, the ancient Ayurvedic practice is very effective and gaining popularity. The coconut oil mouthwash method is well known and practised widely.

So what is oil pulling? It is a simple method where you rinse your mouth with a high quality oil. After you get up and before you drink water or brush your teeth, swish your mouth with a high quality oil. Oil pulling benefits the health as it pulls out bacteria, parasites and harmful toxins from the mouth and mucous membranes. Traditionally, cold-pressed oils such as coconut oil, flaxseed oil, walnut oil, olive oil and grapeseed oil are used for the treatment.

Oil pulling has many health benefits

Oil pulling has many other health benefits. For example, it is used as a technique in Ayurveda to purify and strengthen the body. Moreover, it is a healthy way of cleaning the mucous membranes. This is because the oil swishes back and forth before being spit out, which allows the mouth's mucous membranes and large veins to absorb the essential nutrients from the oil.

There are many other health benefits of oil pulling. For example, oil pulling helps get rid of dry cough. It is also an effective Ayurveda cure for clearing acne, maintaining oral health, curing thyroid, to name a few. Apart from offering health benefits, oil pulling also has beauty benefits. As it helps pull out toxins, oil pulling is a healthy method to get clear and acne-free skin. Here are a few of the health benefits of oil pulling.

Health Benefits Of Oil Pulling:

Arthritis

There are many people who practise oil pulling to get rid of joint and lower back pain. The benefits of oil pulling takes time to show results so, try for at least 4-6 weeks to see the change.

Bad Breath

As oil pulling helps get rid of the bacteria, it is a simpler and natural way to get rid of mouth odour permanently.

Bleeding Gums

Some of the cold-pressed oils used for pulling benefits oral health. It helps strengthen the gums, fight cavity and reduce sensitivity.

Cure Thyroid

This is one of the health benefits of oil pulling. The method helps cure thyroid naturally. To get best results, use coconut oil.

Oral Health

For strong and healthy teeth, odour-free mouth and shining white teeth, try oil pulling. This is one of the major health benefits of oil pulling which is increasing in popularity in the US and other countries.

Dry Cough

Oil pulling is a simple Ayurvedic cure for dry cough. Practise oil pulling once every day to get rid of cough.

Glowing Skin

To get glowing skin, try this Ayurvedic method as it helps flush out toxins that can cause skin damage.

Fights Acne

Acne is a common skin problem that is difficult to get rid of. However, oil pulling benefits the skin as it helps fight acne. Coconut oil pulling is the best as it has a detoxifying effect that prevents skin problems like acne and blemishes.

Reduces Stress

Oil pulling helps remove bacteria and harmful toxins. This fights stress and helps improve your energy levels.

