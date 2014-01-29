10 Health Benefits Of Oil Pulling

Oil pulling is one of the powerful ways to maintain good health and cure various ailments. It is an ancient method mentioned in Ayurveda about 5,000 years ago. Although it is a weird treatment for various ailments like arthritis, thyroid and kidney problems, the ancient Ayurvedic practice is very effective and gaining popularity. The coconut oil mouthwash method is well known and practised widely.

So what is oil pulling? It is a simple method where you rinse your mouth with a high quality oil. After you get up and before you drink water or brush your teeth, swish your mouth with a high quality oil. Oil pulling benefits the health as it pulls out bacteria, parasites and harmful toxins from the mouth and mucous membranes. Traditionally, cold-pressed oils such as coconut oil, flaxseed oil, walnut oil, olive oil and grapeseed oil are used for the treatment.

Oil pulling has many other health benefits. For example, it is used as a technique in Ayurveda to purify and strengthen the body. Moreover, it is a healthy way of cleaning the mucous membranes. This is because the oil swishes back and forth before being spit out, which allows the mouth's mucous membranes and large veins to absorb the essential nutrients from the oil.

There are many other health benefits of oil pulling. For example, oil pulling helps get rid of dry cough. It is also an effective Ayurveda cure for clearing acne, maintaining oral health, curing thyroid, to name a few. Apart from offering health benefits, oil pulling also has beauty benefits. As it helps pull out toxins, oil pulling is a healthy method to get clear and acne-free skin. Here are a few of the health benefits of oil pulling.

Health Benefits Of Oil Pulling: