Turmeric Milk Is Good For Health, But Gut Expert Warns You Against This While Drinking It!! Health oi-Deepannita Das

Most of us have a memory of this! A steaming glass of haldi doodh in your grandmother's hands, that golden-yellow glow warming your soul. For most Indians, turmeric milk isn't just a drink-it's an emotion, a home remedy for everything from sniffles to heartbreak. But here's the twist: while turmeric milk does have benefits, gut experts say it's not a magical potion unless you're balancing it with other healthy habits.

Even more shocking? Turmeric supplements-the ones that come in fancy capsules and bottles-might actually harm you more than help.

Recently, gut health expert Dr. Pal Manickam, in a fun Instagram skit with his wife Vishnu Priya Raghavan, broke down why turmeric milk works and where people are going wrong. Let's dive into his insights and the warnings you shouldn't ignore.

1. Turmeric Milk Works, But Not Alone

Yes, turmeric milk can reduce inflammation and help boost immunity, thanks to curcumin, its active compound. But Dr. Manickam points out that simply chugging haldi doodh without a healthy lifestyle is like pouring water into a bucket full of holes-it won't stay. For turmeric to work its magic, your daily routine should include at least 250 grams of fiber, sufficient protein, and seven hours of sleep. Without these basics, turmeric milk is more of a comforting ritual than a health revolution.

2. The Hidden Danger of Turmeric Supplements

Here's where things get serious. While haldi doodh is safe and time-tested, turmeric supplements are a different story. The supplement industry in India isn't regulated by the FDA, which means you can never be 100% sure of what's inside those capsules. Overuse of turmeric tablets can cause severe liver damage. So, instead of popping pills marketed as "miracle cures," stick to turmeric in its natural form-your liver will thank you.

3. It's All About Balance, Not Overdose

Turmeric is powerful, but more isn't always better. Drinking turmeric milk three times a day won't suddenly make you immortal. In fact, excess turmeric can upset your stomach and cause nausea. Dr. Manickam emphasizes moderation: one glass a day, paired with a nutrient-rich diet, is more than enough. Think of turmeric as the star supporting actor in your health journey-not the entire movie.

4. Sleep: The Unsung Partner of Turmeric

Imagine drinking haldi doodh every night but then scrolling Instagram till 3 a.m.-your immunity won't thank you. Dr. Manickam stresses that seven hours of quality sleep is as important as the milk itself. Turmeric reduces inflammation, but without rest, your body doesn't get the chance to heal. So the real secret is not just what you drink, but how well you rest.

5. Tradition Meets Science-Use Both

Our ancestors swore by turmeric milk, and science agrees it has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. But modern research tells us that lifestyle factors-diet, exercise, and mental health-must accompany it. So instead of seeing turmeric as a magical "fix-all," think of it as a tradition that fits beautifully into a modern, balanced lifestyle.

So, let turmeric be part of a bigger picture-one where balance and care matter most!

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or a qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.