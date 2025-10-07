Vinod Khanna Birth Anniversary Special: When His Father Threatened Him With A Gun, Shaping His Destiny

Tamannaah Bhatia's Secret To Staying Fit? Her Trainer Reveals 3 Everyday Habits To Lose 5-10 Kg In 3 Months

Tamannaah Bhatia has always been the kind of woman who inspires - not just for her powerhouse performances, but for her undeniable discipline. Between back-to-back shoots, red carpets, and film promotions, her fitness levels rarely dip.

She's strong, glowing, and grounded - the kind of balance most of us crave but struggle to achieve.

And now, the woman behind that enviable glow has a secret - or rather, her trainer does. Tamannaah's long-time fitness coach, Siddhartha Singh, has finally revealed the three simplest yet most powerful habits that can help anyone shed 5-10 kilograms in just three months, no starvation, crash diets, or fancy cleanses involved.

His message is clear and refreshing in a world obsessed with quick fixes - "Focus on consistency, not shortcuts."

Let's decode the three sustainable habits that make Tamannaah's fitness philosophy not just effective, but achievable for everyone.

1. Prioritise Protein- Every Single Meal Counts

If there's one thing Siddhartha swears by, it's protein. According to him, most people underestimate how crucial protein is - not just for weight loss, but for energy, muscle tone, and overall health.

He suggests including a good source of protein in every meal, whether it's eggs, lentils, paneer, tofu, chicken, or fish. Protein keeps you fuller for longer, curbs unnecessary snacking, and supports muscle recovery after workouts.

"Protein is your body's repair system," he says. "When you eat enough of it, your metabolism stays active, your hunger stabilizes, and your fat loss becomes sustainable."

It's not about cutting carbs or living on salads - it's about balancing your plate so your body stays nourished and satisfied.

2. Drink More Water- Your Metabolism Depends On It

The second habit is so simple it's often ignored - hydration. Siddhartha reveals that most people confuse thirst with hunger, leading them to eat when their bodies actually need water.

He advises keeping a bottle close at all times, sipping throughout the day, and drinking a glass before meals. Staying hydrated helps control cravings, aids digestion, and boosts metabolism - all of which contribute to healthy, consistent weight loss.

"Hydration is underrated," he says. "When your body is dehydrated, everything slows down - your mood, metabolism, even your ability to focus."

Tamannaah reportedly follows this rule religiously. Whether she's on set or traveling, she ensures she drinks enough water to keep her energy and skin glowing.

So, before you reach for another snack, try reaching for water - your body might just be asking for that instead.

3. Move Every Day- Because Sitting Is The New Smoking

Here's where Siddhartha's tone gets cheeky but firm - "Don't be a potato."

Movement, he says, is non-negotiable. You don't need an expensive gym membership or hours of cardio to get fit. What you do need is consistency.

"Whether it's a brisk walk, dancing, yoga, or a strength session - just move," he emphasizes. "Your body was designed for activity, not inertia."

Even small efforts - like taking the stairs, walking while talking on the phone, or stretching between work hours - add up. The goal isn't to punish your body, but to keep it alive, active, and aligned.

And it's not just about burning calories. Regular movement improves your mood, posture, confidence, and focus - it turns fitness from a chore into a lifestyle.

Why Shortcuts Don't Work - And Never Will

In an age of 7-day detox teas and 30-day abs challenges, Siddhartha's advice feels like a breath of fresh air. He believes the biggest trap people fall into is impatience.

"Real fitness isn't about a 12-week transformation," he says. "It's about how you feel one year later."

Quick fixes might deliver instant results, but they also bring burnout, hormonal imbalance, and emotional exhaustion. True success lies in small, smart habits done consistently - like eating right, drinking enough, and moving daily.

Tamannaah herself has often spoken about how she never chases numbers on the scale. For her, fitness is about feeling strong, energized, and confident - not about fitting into a trend.