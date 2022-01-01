Just In
- 2 hrs ago Year Opener 2022: Sanya Malhotra, Vidya Balan, And Other Will Convince You To Go For Bold Look
- 3 hrs ago COVID-19: Specific Symptoms Of Omicron, According To Reports
- 3 hrs ago No Vaccination Certificate, No Salary: Punjab Govt Tells Employees
- 5 hrs ago Omicron Tally In India Rises To 1,431 After Logging 161 Fresh Cases
Don't Miss
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Pondicherry For A Memorable New Year's Eve
- Sports Sports calendar 2022: List of major events to watch out for
- Technology Vivo V23 Series India Pricing Revealed Ahead Of Jan 5 Launch; Could Start At Rs. 31,990
- News Haryana landslide: 2 killed, many feared trapped in Bhiwani district
- Automobiles Cars In India That Come With A Factory-Fitted CNG Kit
- Finance 5 Reasons Why Should You Invest In SIPs
- Movies Kangana Ranaut Starts New Year By Visiting Balaji Temple, Says She Wants 'Less FIRs And More Love Letters'
- Education Govt Jobs In December 2021: Explore Top 20 Jobs In December 2021
SII Gets DCGI Nod To Manufacture Drug Substance, Test It For Developing Jab Against Omicron
India's drug regulator on Friday approved Serum Institute of India's proposal to manufacture a drug substance for the new Covid vaccine against the Omicron variant of coronavirus and carry out its testing and analysis, official sources said.
The move assumes significance in view of the country reporting a rise in daily new Covid-19 cases which include the Omicron variant.
Looking to undertake vaccine research against the Omicron variant, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII, Prakash Kumar Singh, recently had submitted an application to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for grant of permission to manufacture Drug substance of SARS-CoV-2 rS Protein (Covid-l9)Recombinant Spike Nanoparticle Vaccine (Omicron Variant) for examination test and analysis.
"As you are aware, the new coronavirus variant 'Omicron' has already been reported in more than 60 countries and is spreading very fast worldwide and in our country also. Our CEO Adar C Poonawalla is very much concerned about the protection of citizens of our country and world at large against coronavirus and its new variants, and we are relentlessly working on the development of SARS-CoV-2 rS Protein (Covid-19) Recombinant Spike Nanoparticle Vaccine (Omicron Variant)," an official source quoted Singh as having said in the application.
Development of this vaccine shall be another example of vaccine production strength of India in line with the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi "Making in India for the World" and shall further keep our country's flag flying high globally, he said.
After the review of their application, DCGI has given permission to manufacture SARS-CoV-2 rS Drug Substance (Omicron Variant) for Examination, Test and Analysis (for SIIPL Hadapsar site), an official source informed.
- disorders cureDRDO’s Anti-COVID Drug Named 2DG Cleared For Emergency Use In India By DCGI: All You Need To Know
- healthNo Vaccination Certificate, No Salary: Punjab Govt Tells Employees
- healthLooking Back At COVID In 2021: From Worse Than Better, To Hope Of Vaccines
- health60 Per Cent Adult Population Fully Vaccinated Against Covid-19: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
- healthDelhi's First Patient Of Omicron Variant Of Covid-19 Discharged From Hospital: Officials
- health48.7 Per Cent Beneficiaries To Receive COVID Vaccine Doses In India Women: Government
- healthOmicron Variant: Maharashtra Reports Two More Cases, Country's Tally Climbs To 40
- healthCOVID: NTAGI Discusses Administering 'Additional' Vaccine Dose, Inoculation Of Kids
- healthCovishield's Effectiveness In Fully Vaccinated Individuals 63% During 2nd Wave, Study
- healthIndia's Active COVID-19 Cases Down To 1,07,019, Lowest In 541 Days
- healthIndia-Made Covaxin Now On UK's Approved Travel List
- healthSerum Institute Seeks DCGI Nod For COVID Vaccine Covovax