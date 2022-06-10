ENGLISH
    Expert Article: Wisdom Tooth Pain And Why Is Wisdom Tooth Removal So Common?

    Wisdom teeth erupt between the ages of 18 and 25 years. However, it often remains stuck in the bone or partly erupted for the following reasons:

    • Lack of enough space in the jaw for the eruption.
    • Obstruction in the path of the eruption.
    • Abnormal position of the tooth in the jaw.

    Wisdom tooth pain symptoms:

    • Sharp, unbearable pain in the back jaw - a decayed wisdom tooth
    • Dull nagging pain in the back jaw - gum infection around the wisdom tooth
    • Red swollen gums that grow over the partially erupted wisdom tooth
    • Itchy gums
    • Ulcers on the gums around the wisdom tooth
    • Salty and unpleasant taste in the mouth
    • Bad breath

    How to detect an impacted wisdom tooth?

    • Dental checkup
    • X-rays

    What types of impacted wisdom teeth are seen in the x-ray?

    • Tilted-completely inside the jaw bone or partially erupted
    • Horizontal-flat and inside the jaw bone
    • Vertical - straight and inside the jaw bone

    Types of wisdom tooth removal:

    • Intentional: If there is insufficient space for eruption, the wisdom tooth is removed at a young age.
    • Symptomatic: Extraction is advised only when pain develops.

    Wisdom tooth removal is a minor surgery and is done as follows:

    • Anaesthesia: the area next to the wisdom tooth is numbed. The wisdom tooth is exposed by a small cut.
    • Tooth extraction: the tooth is extracted and the infection is cleared. A follow-up appointment is scheduled.

    Wisdom tooth removal-at-home care:

    • Ice-pack compressions over the area.
    • No spitting, gargling or washing the mouth for 24 hours.
    • Eat only soft food.
    • Do take your meds regularly.

    Complications after wisdom tooth removal:

    • Mild discomfort lasts for 3-7 days.
    • Mild to moderate pain.
    • Slight swelling in the region of the extraction.
    • Reduced mouth opening
    • Difficulty in chewing food.

    DIY tips to relieve wisdom tooth pain:

    • Rinse with warm water and a pinch of salt
    • Brush well
    • Gum massage

    Why Is Wisdom Tooth Removal So Common?

    The last molar/third molar, or the wisdom tooth, has a high probability of not erupting. Such an un-erupted tooth is called an impacted one. A significant part of the population suffers from the pain of an impacted wisdom tooth at some point in life and is advised to get it extracted [1][2].

    Conclusion

    Modified food habits and lack of raw fibre intake have increased the chances of an impacted wisdom tooth in recent times. The pain can become recurrent if not treated. So a regular dental checkup can help you detect the problem early.

    Story first published: Friday, June 10, 2022, 14:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 10, 2022
    Read more about: wisdom tooth tooth ache
     
