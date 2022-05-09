Just In
- 39 min ago Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2022: Timeless Poems By Rabindranath Tagore
- 55 min ago Monkeypox Virus Case Confirmed In UK After Nigeria Travel Link
- 9 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 09 May 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 23 hrs ago Mother's Day 2022: 5 Healthy Activities To Do With Your Mom This Mother's Day
Don't Miss
- Finance Adani Airport Holdings Raises, USD 250 Mn
- News LIC IPO: QIB quota fully subscribed
- Technology Realme Pad 5G Tipped To Come In Two Variants; Competitor To Xiaomi Pad 5?
- Movies F3 Trailer Review: Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Anil Ravipudi's Fun Ride
- Automobiles Tata Nexon EV Max Teaser Out: Company Claims 300+ Kms Real-World Range
- Sports DreamSetGo ties up with Harbhajan Singh and VVS Laxman to launch new travel packages
- Education UKSSSC Police Constable Admit Card 2022 Released, Here’s How To Download Call Letter From On sssc.uk.gov.in
- Travel Weekend Getaways From Lucknow
Expert Article: Teeth Aligners Promise Much More Than A Bollywood Smile!
'Teeth straightening for Adults' has been a highly sought-after Google search term in recent times. With proactive socialization trending, aesthetics and ease of living demand a patient-friendly teeth alignment option. This is where Clear Aligner Therapy for fixing crooked teeth have become popular.
Scope of teeth aligners:
- Straightening and alignment of crooked teeth
- Smile designing
- Bite correction to enhance chewing
- Correction of teeth grinding
- Correction of jaw pains
How it works:
- Diagnosis, treatment plan, and complete records (x-rays, scans and photographs) are sent to the laboratory.
- A virtual treatment plan is made using CAD-CAM technology.
- Orthodontists use the 3 D model and prescribe the necessary force levels. Then they download the virtual treatment set-up from the lab website and request modifications if necessary.
- The aligners once manufactured are shipped.
- They are delivered to the patient by the specialist subsequently.
- The science behind it is that the aligners are planned to move each tooth by 0.25 to 0.30 mm over a period of a week or two and are to be worn for 20 to 22 hours per day.
Aligners do much more than straighten your teeth!
- Functions as a nightguard to prevent grinding of teeth
- Corrects the problems of the jaw joint (temporomandibular joint)
- Modifies the face contours and profile
- Enhances the lip support and fullness
Teeth aligner benefits:
- Aesthetic - No metal braces and wires
- Comfortable - No mouth irritation, bruises, and food lodgement
- Short and a smaller number of dental visits
- Friendly and easy to maintain
- Better gum health
- Shorter treatment duration
Teeth aligner drawbacks:
- Treatment outcome is dependent on patient motivation and discipline
- Expensive
Teeth aligners are of two types:
- Direct to Consumer Alternatives - the At home aligners
- Complex, Comprehensive Systems - Invisalign, ClearCorrect
With the increase in DIY dentistry, At-Home aligners have been trending. Its ease of availability, affordability, and promising marketing techniques have made them famous. But know the downside of home aligners in order to choose wisely -
- There is no clinical consultation by an orthodontist for treatment planning. This is a necessary step because not everyone's oral health is suited for aligners. Some complex cases require a combination of braces and aligners. Review and follow-ups are required by the specialist to see the teeth' response to the aligners.
- Aligners may not fit.
- The risk of further damage to teeth exists.
- Higher costs may be incurred for repair and the damage might be irreversible if the treatment does not go as the software planned.
Who should you approach for treatment?
An experienced orthodontist with a good knowledge of biology, and tooth movements and certified in clear aligners (for example an Invisalign provider ) is your go-to dentist.
In drawing to a close, Orthodontics as a dental speciality provides a broader spectrum of treatment than the conventional fixing of crooked teeth. The paradigm shift toward clear aligners allows orthodontists to treat teeth, jaw, and chewing problems in a much more patient-friendly way.
- oral careExpert Article: What Are Tooth Implants? When And Why You Should Get Them
- oral careExpert Article: Teeth Cleaning And Polishing - Myths And Facts
- oral care8 Best Natural Remedies To Treat Receding Gums
- wellness5 Common Health Issues You Should Not Neglect
- wellness5 Ways To Keep Your Teeth Healthy For Long
- wellnessHere Are The 8 Foods You Can Eat With Braces On Your Teeth
- nutrition10 Health Benefits Of Licorice Root
- disorders cure12 Natural Toothache Remedies To Keep Your Dentist Away
- wellnessMajor Mistakes That We Make While Taking Care Of Our Teeth
- static pagesOral Health: Dos And Don'ts
- wellnessIs Your Heart Problem Related To Poor Dental Care?
- wellnessDo You Smoke? Here Is How It Can Affect Your Oral Health