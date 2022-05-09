Expert Article: Teeth Aligners Promise Much More Than A Bollywood Smile! Oral Care oi-Dr Medha Gupta

'Teeth straightening for Adults' has been a highly sought-after Google search term in recent times. With proactive socialization trending, aesthetics and ease of living demand a patient-friendly teeth alignment option. This is where Clear Aligner Therapy for fixing crooked teeth have become popular.

Scope of teeth aligners:

Straightening and alignment of crooked teeth

Smile designing

Bite correction to enhance chewing

Correction of teeth grinding

Correction of jaw pains

How it works:

Diagnosis, treatment plan, and complete records (x-rays, scans and photographs) are sent to the laboratory.

A virtual treatment plan is made using CAD-CAM technology.

Orthodontists use the 3 D model and prescribe the necessary force levels. Then they download the virtual treatment set-up from the lab website and request modifications if necessary.

The aligners once manufactured are shipped.

They are delivered to the patient by the specialist subsequently.

The science behind it is that the aligners are planned to move each tooth by 0.25 to 0.30 mm over a period of a week or two and are to be worn for 20 to 22 hours per day.

Aligners do much more than straighten your teeth!

Functions as a nightguard to prevent grinding of teeth

Corrects the problems of the jaw joint (temporomandibular joint)

Modifies the face contours and profile

Enhances the lip support and fullness

Teeth aligner benefits:

Aesthetic - No metal braces and wires

Comfortable - No mouth irritation, bruises, and food lodgement

Short and a smaller number of dental visits

Friendly and easy to maintain

Better gum health

Shorter treatment duration

Teeth aligner drawbacks:

Treatment outcome is dependent on patient motivation and discipline

Expensive

Teeth aligners are of two types:

Direct to Consumer Alternatives - the At home aligners

Complex, Comprehensive Systems - Invisalign, ClearCorrect

With the increase in DIY dentistry, At-Home aligners have been trending. Its ease of availability, affordability, and promising marketing techniques have made them famous. But know the downside of home aligners in order to choose wisely -

There is no clinical consultation by an orthodontist for treatment planning. This is a necessary step because not everyone's oral health is suited for aligners. Some complex cases require a combination of braces and aligners. Review and follow-ups are required by the specialist to see the teeth' response to the aligners.

Aligners may not fit.

The risk of further damage to teeth exists.

Higher costs may be incurred for repair and the damage might be irreversible if the treatment does not go as the software planned.

Who should you approach for treatment?

An experienced orthodontist with a good knowledge of biology, and tooth movements and certified in clear aligners (for example an Invisalign provider ) is your go-to dentist.

In drawing to a close, Orthodontics as a dental speciality provides a broader spectrum of treatment than the conventional fixing of crooked teeth. The paradigm shift toward clear aligners allows orthodontists to treat teeth, jaw, and chewing problems in a much more patient-friendly way.

Story first published: Monday, May 9, 2022, 12:54 [IST]