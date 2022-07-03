Expert Article: Receded Gums, Its Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis And Treatment Oral Care oi-Dr Medha Gupta

Gingival (gums) recession is the scientific term for gum recession. It's a condition in which the gums gradually recede, exposing the sensitive parts of the tooth root, and causing pain.

The causes of gum recession are:

Brushing your teeth incorrectly, such as horizontally or with too much force, does more harm than good.

Plaque and tartar deposits irritate the gums, causing them to pull away from the teeth, resulting in periodontitis.

Thin gum tissues.

Teeth that are crooked and misaligned.

Lips and gums have improper muscle attachments.

Hormone fluctuations in women.

Gum disease with a genetic predisposition.

Diabetes.

Tobacco chewing.

Symptoms of gum recession include:

Hypersensitivity to cold, hot, and sour beverages or foods occurs in the exposed roots of the teeth.

Bleeding Gums: The gums are sore and bleed often after brushing, flossing or biting something hard.

The teeth appear unsightly because the gums have been stripped away from them.

Eventually, the teeth become loose due to underlying bone loss.

Gum recession can be identified in a variety of ways:

Dr George K. Merijohn created an online gum recession tool based on research. It can be used both by dentists and patients (www.gumtest.com). It's a free, easy-to-use online tool with three main objectives:

Through a series of image-based questions, assist a person in determining if he has gum recession.

To familiarize you with the most common susceptibility factors and associated risk exposures of gum recession.

To assist you in understanding how to go about treating gum recession.

Although the tool cannot replace the services of a licensed dentist, it can assist you in better understanding your gum health.

The other ways to diagnose gum recession:

Gum recession can be detected early with regular visits to your general dentist or a gum specialist (periodontist).

X-rays.

Evident symptoms of bleeding, sensitivity, and pain.

Treatment

There are two ways to treat receding gums:

Keeping the status quo:

Brushing technique should be altered. Gum health is best achieved by brushing in an up-and-down motion with light strokes.

Maintain a healthy mouth.

Teeth scaling and polishing on a regular basis

Oil pulling for 10 to 15 minutes a day helps to keep sticky tartar at bay.

Rinse with warm salt water.

Tobacco in any form should be avoided.

Your dentist will recommend the best treatment option for your specific situation. The following are some of the processes:

Flap surgery involves raising the gum as a flap and cleaning the infection underneath. The flap is then repositioned to cover the exposed root surface of the tooth.

Grafting: To increase the bulk of the gum tissues, flap surgery is performed and tissue graft material is placed.

Laser surgery, also known as LANAP (Laser-Assisted New Attachment Procedure), uses a laser beam to clean debris from the infected tissue. The procedure results in minimal bleeding, almost no pain, and a quick recovery time.

Conclusion

Gum recession is a common condition that affects people all over the world. It can, however, be corrected if detected early.