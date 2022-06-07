Just In
- 34 min ago IISc Scientists Develop Miniproteins That May Prevent Covid Infection
- 2 hrs ago Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Legend, History, Significance
- 7 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 07 June 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 18 hrs ago Quick Makeup Tips For Dry, Flaky Skin
Don't Miss
- News Rape, death threats: Delhi Police provide security to Nupur Sharma
- Sports ISL Transfer Watch: Chennaiyin FC sign Jiteshwor Singh from Neroca FC
- Technology WWDC 2022: Why Apple Should Have Pulled The Plug On MacBook Pro
- Movies F3 Day 11 Box Office Collection: Venkatesh-Varun Tej Starrer Continues Its Run At The Theatres!
- Finance LIC Shares Hit Back To Back Fresh Low: Here's Why
- Travel 'PETGALA' - The Biggest Pet show Of India Happening In Bangalore
- Education Assam HSLC Toppers List 2022: Raktotpal Tops SEBA 10th Result, Check Top Ten SEBA HSLC Toppers
- Automobiles Kolkata Police Adds 17 More Tata Nexon EVs To Its Lineup - Fleet Now Numbers 243
Expert Article: Is Protein Powder Affecting Your Gums?
Weight maintenance, a toned physique, and fitness are trending these days. Work stress and sedentary desk jobs have made workouts and gym training a necessity.
Urbanization, the rising middle class, and an increase in disposable incomes have boosted this gym culture.
Diet:
A tailor-made diet is indispensable for a fit and healthy body. The diet needs to include the following:
● Carbohydrates
● Proteins
● Vitamins
● Minerals
● Fiber
● Water
Proteins are the building blocks of life. This macronutrient is omnipresent in the body. They are the basis of muscles, hormones, skin, hair, DNA, and pretty much everything!
The daily protein needed is approximately 0.83gms/kg of body weight. For bodybuilders, athletes, and active gym-goers, this daily intake is higher. Hence, dietary protein supplement powders are vital.
Protein powder:
3 common forms of protein powders:
1. Protein concentrates
2. Protein isolates
3. Protein hydrolases
Commonly used additives:
1. Carrageenan/thickness/gums
2. Artificial sweeteners
3. Lactose
4. Heavy metals from pesticides and insecticides
5. Gluten
6. Vegetable oils and fats
7. Fillers - to add bulk
Beware of the additives!
We have read umpteen articles on the downside of food additives, but did you wonder if they are ruining your teeth and gums as well?
Let's discuss the common side effects of protein powder additives:
1. Sweeteners/lactose/ maltodextrin/ dextrin:
These are as bad as munching on chocolates and sweets! Their residues break down into acids, causing tooth decay and cavities.
2. Thickeners/gums/fillers:
They are sticky in nature. Their residues form plaque and deposits, causing bad breath and gum bleeding.
3. Grit on the teeth after drinking protein shakes:
These residues do not get washed off by rinsing. They tend to stick and dissolve in the mouth, causing gum inflammation and tooth cavities.
4. Heavy metals
It causes yellowish-brown staining of the teeth. Accumulated heavy metal residues are toxic to the body.
Oral care tips for gym goers
1. Rinse the mouth with water after protein powder intake.
2. Use a mouth guard or night guard to prevent clenching while lifting weights.
3. Sip water intermittently to reduce the effects of dry mouth and mouth breathing during cardio sessions.
4. Avoid supplements with additives and sweeteners.
5. Avoid frequent snacking (energy drinks, energy bars).
6. Brush twice a day.
7. Floss in between your teeth.
Conclusion
The over the counter (OTC) availability of protein powders, the absence of manufacturing regulation and captivating marketing strategies have led to their improper usage. Consulting a dietician to buy the correct protein supplement is the best practice.
- oral careExpert Article: Say Goodbye To Yellow Teeth With Teeth Whitening
- oral careExpert Article: Teeth Aligners Promise Much More Than A Bollywood Smile!
- oral careExpert Article: What Are Tooth Implants? When And Why You Should Get Them
- oral careExpert Article: Teeth Cleaning And Polishing - Myths And Facts
- oral care8 Best Natural Remedies To Treat Receding Gums
- wellness5 Common Health Issues You Should Not Neglect
- wellness5 Ways To Keep Your Teeth Healthy For Long
- wellnessHere Are The 8 Foods You Can Eat With Braces On Your Teeth
- nutrition10 Health Benefits Of Licorice Root
- disorders cure12 Natural Toothache Remedies To Keep Your Dentist Away
- wellnessMajor Mistakes That We Make While Taking Care Of Our Teeth
- static pagesOral Health: Dos And Don'ts