Expert Article: Is Protein Powder Affecting Your Gums?

Weight maintenance, a toned physique, and fitness are trending these days. Work stress and sedentary desk jobs have made workouts and gym training a necessity.

Urbanization, the rising middle class, and an increase in disposable incomes have boosted this gym culture.

Diet:

A tailor-made diet is indispensable for a fit and healthy body. The diet needs to include the following:

● Carbohydrates

● Proteins

● Vitamins

● Minerals

● Fiber

● Water

Proteins are the building blocks of life. This macronutrient is omnipresent in the body. They are the basis of muscles, hormones, skin, hair, DNA, and pretty much everything!

The daily protein needed is approximately 0.83gms/kg of body weight. For bodybuilders, athletes, and active gym-goers, this daily intake is higher. Hence, dietary protein supplement powders are vital.

Protein powder:

3 common forms of protein powders:

1. Protein concentrates

2. Protein isolates

3. Protein hydrolases

Commonly used additives:

1. Carrageenan/thickness/gums

2. Artificial sweeteners

3. Lactose

4. Heavy metals from pesticides and insecticides

5. Gluten

6. Vegetable oils and fats

7. Fillers - to add bulk

Beware of the additives!

We have read umpteen articles on the downside of food additives, but did you wonder if they are ruining your teeth and gums as well?

Let's discuss the common side effects of protein powder additives:

1. Sweeteners/lactose/ maltodextrin/ dextrin:

These are as bad as munching on chocolates and sweets! Their residues break down into acids, causing tooth decay and cavities.

2. Thickeners/gums/fillers:

They are sticky in nature. Their residues form plaque and deposits, causing bad breath and gum bleeding.

3. Grit on the teeth after drinking protein shakes:

These residues do not get washed off by rinsing. They tend to stick and dissolve in the mouth, causing gum inflammation and tooth cavities.

4. Heavy metals

It causes yellowish-brown staining of the teeth. Accumulated heavy metal residues are toxic to the body.

Oral care tips for gym goers

1. Rinse the mouth with water after protein powder intake.

2. Use a mouth guard or night guard to prevent clenching while lifting weights.

3. Sip water intermittently to reduce the effects of dry mouth and mouth breathing during cardio sessions.

4. Avoid supplements with additives and sweeteners.

5. Avoid frequent snacking (energy drinks, energy bars).

6. Brush twice a day.

7. Floss in between your teeth.

Conclusion

The over the counter (OTC) availability of protein powders, the absence of manufacturing regulation and captivating marketing strategies have led to their improper usage. Consulting a dietician to buy the correct protein supplement is the best practice.

Tuesday, June 7, 2022