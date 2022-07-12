Just In
- 4 min ago 5 Scientifically-Backed Reasons Why You Should Never Spank Your Child
- 13 min ago Woman Explains On Tiktok Why She Refrains From Shaving Her Armpits, Goes Viral
- 1 hr ago Top Offers On Pet Supplies: Buy Useful Pet Products At Incredible Discounts Of Up To 75% Off, Only At Amazon
- 2 hrs ago Sawan Somvar 2022: Vrat Rules, Pooja Samagri, Mantras, Vrat Katha, And Benefits
Don't Miss
- Movies Iravin Nizhal Critics Review: R Parthiban's Movie Is Of Sheer Brilliance & Sparks A Ray Of Hope!
- News Why India as most populous nation may help get UN Security Council membership
- Technology Buck Moon, Biggest Supermoon of 2022: When, Where To Watch?
- Finance High UAE Gas Prices Stand, Out Where Cheap Fuel Was The Norm
- Education RBI Assistant Main Mark Sheet 2022 Released, Check RBI Assistant Main Cut Off Marks Details On rbi.org.in
- Sports Barcelona closing on Chelsea defender: Good move for the Spanish side?
- Automobiles Facelifted MG Hector SUV Could Feature Semi-Autonomous Driving Aids
- Travel The Cliffs Of Moher: Shaped by the Gods
Expert Article: Want More Out Of Your Life? Quit Smoking, Quit Smoking, Quit Smoking!
The dramatist Oscar Wilde once wrote, "You must have a cigarette. A cigarette is the perfect type of perfect pleasure. It is exquisite, and it leaves one unsatisfied. What more can one want? "
Even though smoking is imprudent, its intangible qualities continue to entice millions of people to smoke.
Smoking has transcended India's rural, impoverished, and illiterate populations to become the new suburban fad. Due to rapid urbanization, stressful work, and disposable incomes, smoking has become part of the culture --a culture of dependence.
Types of smoking:
Whether chewed, smoked, or sniffed, tobacco use is a highly infectious habit.
The following are some of the different types of smoking:
- Cigarettes
- Bidis
- Cigars
- Kreteks
- Pipes
- Hookahs
To be honest, smoking in any form is harmful to one's health. Hence, no smoking!
Tobacco is used by one-third of the Indian population, killing over a million people each year. India has one of the world's highest rates of oral cancer.
How does smoking addiction develop?
Nicotine is found in tobacco. After you take a puff, nicotine immediately reaches your nervous system. It releases dopamine. This has a calming and pleasurable effect on the body.
The cycle, however, only lasts a short time, necessitating a continuous supply of nicotine. It becomes addictive after a while.
Smoking cessation: what happens in the body?
A smoker who is addicted to nicotine is completely reliant on it. The brain craves a constant supply throughout the day as a result of the addiction. When you stop smoking, your brain triggers irritability in your body, resulting in withdrawal symptoms.
Withdrawal symptoms include:
- The desire to smoke is extremely strong
- Irritability
- Anxiety is overwhelming
- Restlessness
- Depression
- Untimely hunger and thirst
Ways to quit smoking:
- Self-motivation: Unless you decide to quit smoking, your family and friends cannot help you. The key is determination.
- Counselling and exercise: Discuss your withdrawal symptoms with your peers and therapist. Exercising and working out will help you recover faster.
- Consume healthy foods and avoid junk food, tea, coffee, and alcohol triggers. Include fruits, vegetables, and protein-rich foods in your diet.
- Avoid short smoke breaks at work. Invest your free time in productive hobbies.
- Nicotine replacement therapy is available in various forms, including transdermal patches, gums, lozenges, inhalers, and nasal sprays.
- Nicotine patches: The FDA has approved this method of quitting smoking. They resemble small patches applied for 24 hours to a non-hairy area of the body. They come in three different doses - 7 mg, 14 mg, and 21 mg.
- Over the course of 12 weeks, the dosage is gradually reduced.
- If you have allergies, asthma, hypertension, a recent heart attack, an irregular heartbeat, or are pregnant, you should consult a doctor before starting the treatment.
- Orally administered varenicline.
- Orally administered bupropion hydrochloride with a long half-life.
Last but not least,
Yes, it is challenging. The smoking cessation protocol has its drawbacks. Nausea, vomiting, headaches, and irritability are all common side effects of the treatment. It is preferable to begin the process now rather than regret the consequences later.
- wellnessExpert Article: Smoking Causes Coronary Artery Disease, Stroke And COPD, Apart From Cancer
- wellnessExpert Article: Quit Smoking To Reduce Your Risk Of Tongue Cancer
- wellnessWorld Health Day 2022: How To Help Someone Quit Smoking; Does Support Work? A Step-by-Step Guide
- pulseYouth Across India Unite For Dialogue On Solutions To Fight Tobacco Menace
- postnatalFactors That Could Affect The Taste, Smell And Production Of Breast Milk
- disorders cureWorld No Tobacco Day: Cigarette Smoking, Its Risk Factors, Addiction, Quitting And Treatment
- wellnessWhat Are The Causes Of Hot Flashes? Menopause, Smoking, Obesity And More
- disorders cureNational Cleft And Craniofacial Awareness and Prevention Month: What Is Cleft Lip And Palate?
- wellnessWorld No Tobacco Day: The Effects Of Smoking On Bone Health
- wellnessWorld No Tobacco Day: Why Smokers Are At Higher Risk Of Getting Coronavirus
- wellnessWorld No Tobacco Day: Best And Worst Foods To Eat While Trying To Quit Smoking
- disorders cureWorld Cancer Day 2022: 10 Dangerous Habits That May Cause Cancer