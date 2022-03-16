Just In
7 Causes Of Tooth Pain In The Morning And Home Remedies To Ease It
Having tooth pain in the morning is not uncommon. The causes can range from mild to severe and include dental conditions or other health issues. It is a frustrating and common problem. So why do we wake up with a sore or throbbing tooth? There are several reasons for this.
Here are the seven most common causes of tooth pain in the morning and how to find relief.
Causes Of Tooth Pain In The Morning
1. Gum disease
Periodontal disease, also known as gum disease, occurs when plaque build-up on teeth causes gum inflammation. Inflammation can cause the gums around your teeth to become red, swollen, and tender. You may mistake this for tooth pain, which can eventually cause your teeth to become sore or loose [1].
2. Sinusitis
A sinus infection can cause tooth pain in the morning. An infection or inflammation of the nasal sinuses causes sinusitis. These swell up and press on the nerves in your face, including those around your teeth, causing pain when you wake up in the morning. Additional symptoms that may indicate this diagnosis include headaches - especially ones that begin at the back of your head, cough, postnasal drip, pain in the face, and fever [2].
3. Tooth abscess
If your gums or teeth become infected with bacteria, you can develop a tooth abscess, which is a painful condition. The symptoms include fever, swollen glands in the neck and jaw, facial pain near the infected tooth, unexplained bad breath (halitosis), and pain when biting. You should contact your dentist immediately if you have an abscess because the infection can spread to surrounding teeth and be detrimental to your oral health [3].
4. Cavities
Cavities are another common cause of waking up with tooth pain. Cavities are caused by bacteria that consume your enamel and dentin. The tooth nerve can be irritated by this, resulting in pain. In addition, bacteria can enter the tooth and cause a painful pulp infection. Therefore, it is recommended to have cavities filled as soon as possible [4].
5. Impaction
Impaction occurs when there is not enough room for a tooth to emerge from under the gum line. As a result, pressure and pain are felt near the eruption site. You may feel pain only in the morning or all day long. The wisdom teeth and third molars can often become impacted, as can the canines on the maxilla. If you suspect an impaction is causing your tooth pain, you should see your dentist to rule out infection [5].
6. Bruxism
Teeth grinding, also known as bruxism, is a common cause of tooth pain in the morning. Grinding your teeth at night while sleeping is a common habit many people don't even realize they do. During regular dental exams, dentists can detect bruxism when examining the tooth enamel and seeing that it is worn down. In addition to tooth pain, bruxism can cause jaw pain, general facial pain and headaches. Make sure to see a dentist if this is happening to you [6].
7. Temporomandibular Joint Disorder (TMD)
A painful condition, Temporomandibular Joint Disorder (TMD), occurs when the jaw joint and surrounding structures become inflamed. As a result, our jaw muscles use force to grind our teeth together when we chew, leading to tooth pain. Additionally, TMD is a common complication of bruxism due to the strain placed on the jaw joint. When you have TMD, you may experience worse symptoms in the morning or when you open your mouth wide [7].
Home Remedies For Tooth Pain In The Morning
Several at-home remedies can help you reduce or eliminate mild tooth pain, particularly in the morning. Read through the above descriptions of the conditions to determine the source of your morning tooth pain.
You can try one or more of the following to find out what works for your pain:
- If you experience tooth pain when you eat or drink something hot or cold, use toothpaste made for sensitive teeth.
- You can apply clove oil several times a day to the affected teeth with a cotton ball.
- Rinse your mouth with warm salt water several times a day.
- Apply a cold compress to the outside of your face several times a day for 15 minutes at a time.
- If you grind your teeth or have TMJ, wear a mouth guard at night.
- For pain that won't go away with any home remedies, take an OTC pain reliever, such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen.
