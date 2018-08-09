Ways To Use Ayurveda For Maintaining Oral Health

The health of a person has a major contribution to his or her overall well-being. A healthy person usually has a much more positive outlook on life and as a result, ends up achieving way more than what he or she would otherwise do.

Now, talking about the health of an individual it is important to realize that this has many aspects. Oral health is one important aspect of the same.

Broadly speaking, oral hygiene includes taking care of three basic parts. This would include your gums, teeth and mouth. By taking proper care of these parts of your body, you are keeping a lot of ailments (like tooth decay, gum disease, bad breath, etc.) at bay.

Things like tooth decay bring along a lot of physical pain as well. If you want to keep away from all of it and lead a healthy life, the first and foremost thing that you must do is to take appropriate measures to maintain proper oral hygiene.

For this, you do not really have to go for artificial products that are filled with a lot of chemicals. The power of Ayurveda is such that within its able realms, you can make use of the benefits of herbs and other natural products in order to take care of your oral hygiene.

How Can You Maintain Oral Health With Ayurveda?

1. Use herbal toothpaste

2. Chew liquorice root

3. Use sesame oil

1. Use herbal toothpaste

Using sweet toothpaste results in an increase in the calcium content (due to the thickening of the saliva) and as a result, an increase in the tarter formation is observed. Also in artificial toothpastes, there is an excess of baking soda and that results in corroding of the gums. Hence, in view of your oral hygiene, it is advisable that you stick to herbal toothpastes that have clove, fennel, babool and neem.

2. Chew liquorice root

Liquorice is a magical product in the world or oral hygiene. It increases secretions in the gastrointestinal tract and fosters the generation of saliva. As a result, the mouth is cleansed and the germs that cause tooth decay are removed. Even in cases where tooth decay has already started, the chewing of liquorice root will make sure that the same is curbed in an effective manner.

3. Use sesame oil

Sesame oil is a magical product in the world of ayurveda in dental care. Take a couple of tablespoons of warm sesame oil and gargle your mouth with the same. Make sure that the oil is in your mouth for at least a minute before you expel the same. This will ensure that your teeth and gums remain beautiful through the passing years. Another effective use of sesame oil would be to massage your gums with it before going to bed at night. This will help deal with impacted wisdom tooth and problems pertaining to the wisdom tooth.

Ingredients To Use In Order To Maintain Oral Health:

Liquorice root, sesame oil and cardamom are some natural ingredients which play a crucial role in maintaining oral hygiene. Extracts from the beneficial aloe vera plant will also come to use here. If you know how to use things like camphor and herbal toothpastes to your benefit, you already have an edge.

Tips To Use The Natural Products For Maximum Benefits:

If you are someone who has been battling oral health issues for years together, here are some quick tips that will help you to use the ayurvedic elements in order to reap maximum benefits out of the same.

Cold sores:

Here you need to take half a teaspoon of the very popular ayurvedic formulation of triphala and mix it with a cup of warm water and consume the same before heading for the bed at night. Once you wake up in the morning, apply the gel from the aloe vera plant directly on the area that is prone to cold sores. Do this for 3 to 5 days continuously. The combined effect of the triphala and the aloe vera will ensure that you are relieved of the cold sores once and for all.

Cavities:

Cardamom is an effective tool for the prevention of cavities. The aromatic and stimulating nature of cardamom makes it a refreshing presence in the world of oral hygiene. To make the most here, all that you need to do is to eat two pinches of ground cardamom with oatmeal every alternate day.

This will ensure that cavities are kept at bay. To make matters even better, cardamom also sharpens the mind and improves the digestion. As a result of this improvised digestion, a person ends up feeling much better and experiences freshness of breath which is another important aspect of oral hygiene.

Toothache:

Here all you need to do is take a tiny piece of natural camphor and place it on the tooth that is paining. Once that is done, make sure that you leave the camphor undisturbed for 10 to 15 minutes (make sure that you do not play with it using your tongue as that will alter its position in the mouth).

Make sure that you are using edible camphor and not the synthetic one that is available in the market. When the saliva that is produced in your mouth mixes with camphor, it will reduce the pain immediately.

