Omicron Can Evade Protection Offered By COVID-19 Vaccines, Antibody Therapies: Study

Omicron can evade the immune protection conferred by COVID-19 vaccines and natural infection, according to a peer-reviewed study which also suggests that the new variant of coronavirus is completely resistant to antibody therapies in use today.

The study, published in the journal Nature on Thursday, also highlights the need for new vaccines and treatments that anticipate how the SARS-CoV-2 virus may soon evolve.

The researchers from Columbia University in the US and the University of Hong Kong noted that a striking feature of Omicron is the alarming number of changes in the variant's spike protein that could pose a threat to the effectiveness of current vaccines and therapeutic antibodies.

The study tested the ability of antibodies generated by vaccination to neutralise Omicron in laboratory tests that pitted antibodies against live viruses and against pseudoviruses constructed in the lab to mimic the variant.

The researchers found that the antibodies from people double-vaccinated with Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were significantly less effective at neutralising Omicron compared to the original virus.

Antibodies from previously infected individuals were even less likely to neutralise Omicron, they said.

People who received a booster shot of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are likely to be better protected, although even their antibodies exhibited diminished neutralising activity against Omicron, the study shows.

"The new results suggest that previously infected individuals and fully vaccinated individuals are at risk for infection with the Omicron variant," said David Ho, a professor at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

"Even a third booster shot may not adequately protect against Omicron infection, but of course, it is advisable to get one, as you will still benefit from some immunity," Ho added.

The researchers noted that the findings are consistent with other neutralisation studies, as well as early epidemiological data from South Africa and the UK, which show the efficacy of two doses of the vaccines against symptomatic disease is significantly reduced against Omicron.

The study also suggests that all of the monoclonal antibody therapies currently in use and most in development are much less effective against Omicron.

Story first published: Friday, December 24, 2021, 17:30 [IST]