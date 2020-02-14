Vitamin K: Types, Health Benefits, And Sources

1. Supports bone health Low levels of vitamin K have been linked to osteoporosis. Studies have shown that vitamin K helps maintain strong bones and decreases the risk of fractures. As per a study, vitamin K was given to 440 post-menopausal women with osteopenia for 2 years and the results were a 50% reduction in bone fractures [2]. In addition, vitamin K lowers age-related osteoporotic fractures and maintains lumbar bone mineral density.

2. Prevents heart disease Vitamin K inhibits vascular calcifications, they are mineral deposits that accumulate on the walls of the arteries and veins. Sometimes, these mineral deposits stick to plaques that are already built upon the walls of the blood vessels and this can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke [2].

3. Improves cognitive health Vitamin K plays a key role in the proper functioning of the central nervous system. Studies have shown that the intake of vitamin K may improve cognitive function in healthy older adults. Vitamin K1 was linked with better verbal episodic memory performances, especially in recalling memories [1].

4. Lowers blood sugar levels Another health benefit of vitamin K is it can significantly improve insulin sensitivity and increase glucose tolerance. According to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition and Metabolism, increased intake of vitamin K1 was shown to reduce the risk of developing diabetes by 51% [1].

5. May prevent tumour growth Vitamin K has been shown to suppress the growth of cancer cells and prevent the occurrence of tumour growth. In a study, 11,319 men who had a higher intake of vitamin K2 was associated with a significant reduction in advanced stage of prostate cancer [1].

6. Prevents osteoarthritis Vitamin K deficiency has been linked to abnormal mineralization of cartilage and bone. Inadequate intake of vitamin K has been shown to increase the risk of knee osteoarthritis and lesions in the cartilage [1].

7. Enhances skin health Vitamin K helps in clotting of the blood, which aids in healing wounds, bruises and post-operative surgery wounds. This vitamin also treats certain skin conditions like scars, dark spots, stretch marks and dark circles under your eyes.