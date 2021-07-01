Types Of Edible Mushrooms Found In India With Their Health Benefits Nutrition oi-Shivangi Karn

The awareness of functional food is rising in this new millennium. Mushrooms are considered one among those functional foods with great nutritive and medicinal properties. They are known to possess potent antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, immunomodulating and anticancer effects.

Thousands years ago, the mushrooms were recognised as edible and nonedible, depending on their toxicity to humans. This is why people think twice before picking and indulging in relishing mushroom dishes.

A study defines mushrooms as "a macro fungus" as they are big enough to be seen with naked eyes and can be picked by hands. There are around 22000 known species of mushroom explored to date out of 140000 species present on earth. [1] Also, around 20-25 varieties of mushrooms are truly flavourful and widely accepted as food and are cultivated commercially.

In this article, we will discuss some of the edible varieties of mushrooms and their health benefits. Take a look.

Nutrients In Mushrooms

Mushrooms, in earlier historic periods, were perceived as "Food of the Gods", as Greeks and Romans believed the food to provide strength to warriors in battles.

Nowadays, mushrooms have become most popular due to its nutrients like potassium, selenium, vitamin D, vitamin B2, fibre, protein, vitamin C, vitamin D and vitamin B1, along with being low in calories, fats and carbohydrates. [2]

Types Of Edible Mushrooms In India

1. Earthstar Mushroom

Commonly known as Rugda or Putu, earthstar mushroom belongs to the genus Geastrum and is typically a native to Jharkhand (India). It is small, round and white balls with stretchable tough exterior and black inside which gives Rugda its taste. Some studies say that the vitamins and minerals in earthstar are good for people with anaemia, blood pressure and diabetes. [3]

2. White Button Mushroom

As the name suggests, these mushrooms are like small white buttons or say mushrooms that have smooth white rounded and spongy caps. White button mushroom (Agaricus bisporus) is the most consumed variety of mushrooms and is packed with nutrients like selenium and niacin that help in weight loss and are known to prevent breast cancer. These mushrooms have special carbohydrates that give a strong metabolism rate and also maintain glucose levels. [4]

3. Shiitake Mushroom

Shiitake mushrooms (Lentinula edodes) is highly known for its anticaries property along with other oral health benefits. A study says that shitake mushroom is rich in polysaccharides such as beta-d-glucan and lentinan; vitamins like B2, D2 and B12 and dietary fibre. The mushroom can be helpful against diseases such as high blood pressure, depressed immunity, diabetes, infections, cancer and hepatic disorders. [5]

4. Lingzhi Mushroom

Lingzhi mushroom (Ganoderma lucidum), also known as reishi, has a large and red kidney-shaped cap with a shiny exterior and woody texture. Traditionally, lingzhi mushroom is used in the treatment of conditions like diabetes, hypertension, incomnia, arthritis, asthma, ulcer, hepatitis and nephritis. Major bioactive compounds in this mushroom include protein, potassium, calcium, phosphorus and iron. [6]

5. Oyster Mushroom

Oyster mushroom belongs to the Pleurotus species and rank among the widely cultivated mushrooms worldwide.They grow in overlapping clusters and have oyster-shaped or fan-shaped cap with flesh firm which are usually white and brown A study says that mushrooms of Pleurotus species have excellent antioxidant, antitumor and anti-inflammatory properties. Oyster mushrooms are high in nutrients like zinc, iron, potassium, calcium, phosphorus, vitamin C, folic acid, niacin, vitamins B-1 and B-2. [7]

6. Beefsteak Mushroom

Beefsteak mushroom ((Fistulina hepatica) comes under some of the wild varieties of edible mushrooms. It has tongue or liver-shaped semicircular brackets that resemble raw meat. It is red/pink/brown and is usually moist or sticky. The mushroom is high in phenolic compounds like ellagic acid and quercetin and organic acids like oxalic acid and malic acid. Beefsteak has a good activity against superoxide radicals and may help prevent related diseases like chronic heart failure, cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. [8]

7. Enoki Mushroom

This mushroom is scientifically known as Flammulina Velutipes and popular by the names "golden needle" or "velvet stem". It has a velvety stem and a tiny snowy-white cap, which may vary to orange-brown. Enoki mushroom is rich in protein, phenols, lipids, glycoproteins, carbohydrates and sesquiterpenes which is responsible for the antioxidant, immunomodulatory, anticancer and anti-inflammatory effects. [9]

8. Maitake Mushroom

Maitake mushroom (Grifola frondosa) is rich in beta-glucans which has great immunostimulating effects. Besides, it is also rich in chitin, polyphenols, selenium, terpenoids and polysaccharides. These nutrients may help prevent breast cancer, make liver strong, help in weight loss and prevent ulcers. [10]

9. Golden Chanterelle Mushroom

Golden chanterelle mushroom (Cantharellus cibarius) is known to be good for our eyes, lungs and makes our immune system strong. This edible mushroom has potent antioxidant and bactericidal effects, along with wound-healing and anti-inflammatory properties. Golden chanterelle mushroom is high in vitamin C, D and potassium. [11]

10. Porcini Mushroom

Porcini Mushroom, which belongs to family Boletaceae, comes under a group of wild edible mushrooms characterised by a brown cap with thick white stem. This meat-like mushroom contains the compound called ergosterol which is capable of fighting against infection-causing diseases. Porcini is high in calcium that may help make our bones strong, while the fibre in it may help with digestion and prevent related diseases like constipation. [12]

11. Shimeji Mushroom

Shimeji Mushroom (Pleurotus ostreatus) is considered great in the prevention of tumours and osteoporosis. It can also help prevent diabetes, asthma and certain allergies by enhancing the immune system and boosting its healing capabilities. Shimeji mushroom is high in essential nutrients such as zinc, copper, manganese and have high amounts of vitamin D. [13]

To Conclude

The nutritional value and health benefits of mushrooms are not usually not known to people as they consume mushrooms just for the great taste and flavour they give. This article may help you know the amazing health benefits of the aforementioned edible mushrooms in India.

Mushrooms are used extensively for all kinds of dishes, from soups to pizzas and from salads to pickles. However, while purchasing mushrooms, make sure that you get them fresh and from a reputable grocery store, or best buy it from local vegetable vendors.

