Valentine's Day Special: Surprising Health Benefits Of Rose Flower Nutrition oi-Amritha K

In addition to being a well-known beauty ingredient, the rose flower has been proven to enhance sexual performance, relieve stress, and aid in weight loss. As Valentine's Day is closing in on us, let's take a look at the health benefits of the token flower of V-Day - Rose!

The fact that the rose flower has certain health benefits might not come as a surprise because rose tea is one of the most widely consumed tea for its antioxidant property. So, let's check out the health benefits of rosebuds.

Health Benefits Of Rose Flower

1. Helps relieve stress

Fatigue and stress lead to insomnia and restlessness that trigger irritability and frigidity. Rose petals and essence can help relieve these symptoms. Inhaling rose essence has been found to produce a sedative effect [1].

How to: Make a hot bath and add some rose petals to the hot water. The heat releases the aroma of roses, filling your bathroom with the fragrance of this flower and relaxing your body and mind.

2. Known for its astringent qualities

Rosewater helps reduce skin irritation on sensitive skin, balances oily skin, and softens and tones the skin. In addition to being a good astringent, it is also an excellent deep cleanser and toner. Furthermore, the presence of antioxidants and antibacterial components in rose petals soothes the skin, providing relief from excessive irritation and itching [2].

How to: A splash of rose water (especially after your routine skincare regimen) helps give your skin a radiant appearance and nourishment. For best results, do this frequently.

3. Lightens lip colour

Roses have a stunning effect on your lips. In addition to giving your lips a pink hue, they moisturise your skin and enhance the colour of your lips. Furthermore, rose petals exfoliate your lips and make them appear fuller.

How to: Prepare a paste of fresh rose petals by adding a spoonful of milk cream (malai) and a few drops of honey to the paste. Spread the paste on your lips. After 15 to 20 minutes, wash it off with water.

4. Has aphrodisiac properties

As well as being a universal symbol of love, roses are also a natural aphrodisiac. Based on Ayurvedic principles, rose petals are very effective in enhancing sexual activity by balancing two essential doshas in the body, which in turn regulate our nervous system, heart and mind [3][4].

5. May aid in weight loss

It is believed that rose petals contain compounds that improve metabolism as well as eliminate toxins from the body, thereby aiding in weight loss. In addition, eating a handful of rose petals satisfies your senses and prevents you from eating more, thus, helping you lose weight in a natural way [5].

How to: Add approximately 10-15 fresh rose petals to a glass of boiling water and wait for the water to turn pink. This solution may also be enhanced with honey and cinnamon powder. Drink this tea regularly (preferably in the morning) in order to lose excess fat.

6. May help combat symptoms of piles

Rose petals act as a natural remedy for piles. They are high in fibre and water content and contain compounds that aid in digestion by flushing out toxins in the body. Additionally, they are very effective in combating bleeding piles and act as an instant remedy for pain [6].

How to: Add 50 ml of water to a fistful of rose petals and crush them with a mortar and pestle until they form a thick solution. In order to eliminate bleeding piles, you should drink this solution on an empty stomach (especially in the morning) for three days.

On A Final Note...

More studies are required to establish the definitive health benefits of rose flower; however, the beautiful flowers can help reduce stress and is an effective astringent.