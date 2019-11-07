7 Nutritional Health Benefits Of Pili Nuts Nutrition oi-Neha Ghosh

Bored of eating the same old nuts such as cashews, almonds, walnuts and pistachios? Then you should try pili nuts, a distinctive triangular-shaped nut known for its high nutritional content [1] , [2] .

Pili nuts are the fruit of the pili tree (Canarium ovatum) native to Southeast Asia, Papua New Guinea, and Northern Australia. The nuts are 6-7 cm long with a hard shell and a small amount of pulp on the inside.

When roasted, the nuts have a rich buttery flavour. The nutritional value of pili nuts is impressive, which is why most people add pili nuts to their diet.

Nutritional Value Of Pili Nuts

100 g of pili nuts contain 2.77 g water, 719 kcal energy and they also contain

10.8 g protein

79.55 g fat

3.98 g carbohydrate

145 mg calcium

3.53 mg iron

302 mg magnesium

575 mg phosphorus

507 mg potassium

3 mg sodium

2.97 mg zinc

0.958 mg copper

2.313 mg manganese

0.6 mg vitamin C

0.913 mg thiamin

0.093 mg riboflavin

0.519 mg niacin

0.479 mg pantothenic acid

0.115 mg vitamin B6

60 mcg folate

41 IU vitamin A

Health Benefits Of Pili Nuts

1. Promote heart health

Pili nuts are an excellent source of omega 3 fatty acids which help maintain your heart health by lowering the risk of heart disease and improving blood circulation [3] . In addition, these nuts contain folate, an essential vitamin that aids in breaking down an amino acid in the blood called homocysteine, which in excess in the body increases the risk of stroke, and coronary heart disease [4] .

2. Lower inflammation

The anti-inflammatory properties of pili nuts can reduce inflammatory conditions like arthritis, gout, etc. Also, the vitamin C content in the nuts can remove free radicals that can damage cells and tissues, which means that there are less chances of inflammation [5] .

3. Aid in weight loss

Pili nuts are rich in protein, which makes them one of the healthiest nuts to consume. These nuts being high in protein boost metabolism, lower appetite and increase energy intake, which further helps in managing weight [6] .

4. Help overcome insomnia

Pili nuts are a good source of magnesium that plays a major role in promoting better sleep. This essential mineral regulates neurotransmitters, which sends signals to the brain and nervous system making you calm and relaxed. Magnesium also triggers the hormone melatonin, which is responsible for the sleep-wake cycle in the body [7] .

5. Prevent constipation

The uncooked pili nuts are used as a laxative for treating constipation. Also, roasted pili nuts can help in digestion and improve gastrointestinal health.

6. Improve brain health

The antioxidant activity in pili nuts can help improve cognitive function and lower the risk of dementia. These antioxidants protect the brain from free radicals that cause neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and dementia [8] .

7. Maintain bone strength

Important minerals like calcium, phosphorus, copper, zinc found in pili nuts aid in strengthening the bones. Pili nuts when eaten daily can help prevent bone-related ailments like osteoporosis and osteoarthritis [9] .

Side Effects Of Pili Nuts

Since, there is very little limited research on pili nuts, the side effects are fully unknown. However, if you are allergic to nuts you should avoid eating pili nuts.

Uses Of Pili Nuts

Pili nuts are used in candies and brittle.

The kernels of the nut are used for making cakes, chocolate, ice cream and other baked goods.

Pili nut oil extracted from the nuts can be used in cooking.

