Healthy Foods Trends You Must Consider In 2020
With each passing year, we are introduced to many new things in all scape of life. And it is no different in the aspects of food as well. 2019 introduced us to a lot of new and different options, with some amazing foods such as Tahini desserts and we saw cabbage moving up the food scale, from being forgotten to an ingredient in everything (cabbage crust pizzas are real).
Meat-like, plant-based burgers are one amongst the amazing and healthy foods we were blessed with the past year. Today, we will take a look at some of the healthiest foods trends that were introduced in 2019 and is set to become more than a trend in the new decade.
1. Coconut Flour
Coconut flour is a healthy way to add the tasty coconut flavour to your foods - especially baked goods. It is packed with 5 grams of fibre per 2 tablespoons (with only 2 grams of total and saturated fat) and most importantly, it is gluten-free. Studies have pointed out that the flour is beneficial for people with diabetes, as adding coconut flour to baked goods lowers the glycemic index.
2. Skyr
The traditional yoghurt of Iceland, Skyr is similar to Greek Yoghurt in nutrition and texture. In addition to that, this delicious food is low in calories and high in protein.
3. Seaweed
2019 witnessed the ultimate growth of seaweed from that of a food of the few to a common cuisine. The nutrient-packed foods are served everywhere, from restaurants to school lunches in the United States. A good source of potassium and iron-and boasts loads of iodine, seaweeds are beneficial in the regulation of the thyroid gland.
4. Hemp
Although hemp was already available in the market, last year, it made it to the headlines. It is similar in taste too, sunflower seeds and can be eaten raw, toasted, sprinkled on yoghurt or salads or ground into seed butter. A single teaspoon of hemp seeds has 16 per cent of your daily value for phosphorus and magnesium, 1 gram of ALA (Alpha-lipoic acid) and a little under 1 gram of fibre.
5. Almond Milk
Plant-based milks are IN! Out of the various varieties of plant-based milks available, almond milk is naturally high in calcium and deliver fewer calories than cow's milk. As studies point out, one cup of almond milk also has 2.5 to 4.5 g fat, 0 to 0.5 g saturated fat, 5 to 11 g carbohydrate, 0 to 4 g fibre, 20 to 30 per cent of your daily recommendation for calcium and up to 25 per cent of your daily needs for vitamin D.
6. Cauliflower Pizza
According to reports, cauliflower pizza was the most ordered food of the year. This indicates the demise of white flour which is being taken over by cauliflower flour, chickpea flour and almond flour to sorghum flour and so on. The abundance of health benefits, as well as the number of nutrients in these flours, have secured it a place in the list of healthy food items that are here to stay.
7. Plant-based Butters
Dairy butter and ghee are no longer the favourites. Plant-based butter or vegan butter, unlike margarine which is a combination of vegetable oils and whey, are vegan and contain no trans fats. Most kinds of butter are made with organic coconut oil and cashew cream that's fermented with live cultures, which are not only good for your health but also the environment (think climate crisis).
8. Amaranth
Initially viewed as nothing more than an ornamental plant, amaranth is rich in calcium and magnesium-and is gluten-free. It is high in both iron and zinc, as well as protein - making it a dream come true for any vegan. When cooked, amaranth has a thick, porridge-like texture which is great in soups, stews, breakfast porridge or puddings.
9. Rooibos tea
Commonly known as African red tea, this type of tea has taken the food trends by storm. The red tea is a caffeine-free alternative to black and green tea and many suggest that its antioxidants can help protect against cancer, heart disease and stroke. Rooibos tea is made from the leaves of a shrub called Aspalathus linearis, which are also available in the form of green rooibos tea, which isn't fermented, is also available in the market and much more expensive and has a grassy flavour.
10. Kefir
Kefir, also known as kephir is a fermented drink which is made using 'starter grains'. The grains used to make the fermented beverage can be reused, and has to be stored in a cool place so as to avoid being spoilt. The probiotic-rich beverage has a slightly sour taste with a little bit of a fizz and has been proven to aid balance the 'inner ecosystem' within your body, through the supply of essential minerals, complete protein and valuable B vitamins.