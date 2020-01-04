Healthy Foods Trends You Must Consider In 2020

1. Coconut Flour Coconut flour is a healthy way to add the tasty coconut flavour to your foods - especially baked goods. It is packed with 5 grams of fibre per 2 tablespoons (with only 2 grams of total and saturated fat) and most importantly, it is gluten-free. Studies have pointed out that the flour is beneficial for people with diabetes, as adding coconut flour to baked goods lowers the glycemic index.

2. Skyr The traditional yoghurt of Iceland, Skyr is similar to Greek Yoghurt in nutrition and texture. In addition to that, this delicious food is low in calories and high in protein.

3. Seaweed 2019 witnessed the ultimate growth of seaweed from that of a food of the few to a common cuisine. The nutrient-packed foods are served everywhere, from restaurants to school lunches in the United States. A good source of potassium and iron-and boasts loads of iodine, seaweeds are beneficial in the regulation of the thyroid gland.

4. Hemp Although hemp was already available in the market, last year, it made it to the headlines. It is similar in taste too, sunflower seeds and can be eaten raw, toasted, sprinkled on yoghurt or salads or ground into seed butter. A single teaspoon of hemp seeds has 16 per cent of your daily value for phosphorus and magnesium, 1 gram of ALA (Alpha-lipoic acid) and a little under 1 gram of fibre.

5. Almond Milk Plant-based milks are IN! Out of the various varieties of plant-based milks available, almond milk is naturally high in calcium and deliver fewer calories than cow's milk. As studies point out, one cup of almond milk also has 2.5 to 4.5 g fat, 0 to 0.5 g saturated fat, 5 to 11 g carbohydrate, 0 to 4 g fibre, 20 to 30 per cent of your daily recommendation for calcium and up to 25 per cent of your daily needs for vitamin D.

6. Cauliflower Pizza According to reports, cauliflower pizza was the most ordered food of the year. This indicates the demise of white flour which is being taken over by cauliflower flour, chickpea flour and almond flour to sorghum flour and so on. The abundance of health benefits, as well as the number of nutrients in these flours, have secured it a place in the list of healthy food items that are here to stay.

7. Plant-based Butters Dairy butter and ghee are no longer the favourites. Plant-based butter or vegan butter, unlike margarine which is a combination of vegetable oils and whey, are vegan and contain no trans fats. Most kinds of butter are made with organic coconut oil and cashew cream that's fermented with live cultures, which are not only good for your health but also the environment (think climate crisis).

8. Amaranth Initially viewed as nothing more than an ornamental plant, amaranth is rich in calcium and magnesium-and is gluten-free. It is high in both iron and zinc, as well as protein - making it a dream come true for any vegan. When cooked, amaranth has a thick, porridge-like texture which is great in soups, stews, breakfast porridge or puddings.

9. Rooibos tea Commonly known as African red tea, this type of tea has taken the food trends by storm. The red tea is a caffeine-free alternative to black and green tea and many suggest that its antioxidants can help protect against cancer, heart disease and stroke. Rooibos tea is made from the leaves of a shrub called Aspalathus linearis, which are also available in the form of green rooibos tea, which isn't fermented, is also available in the market and much more expensive and has a grassy flavour.