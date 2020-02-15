11 Reasons Why You Should Be Drinking Potato Juice Nutrition oi-Neha Ghosh

Potatoes are known for their wonderful health benefits. From supporting heart health to boosting immunity, this humble vegetable benefits your health in many ways. But did you know that potato juice is high in nutrients and you can drink it too to reap its benefits?

Potato juice is an excellent source of phytochemicals, vitamins and minerals such as vitamin C, potassium, calcium, iron, zinc, phosphorus, B vitamins, and copper.

Potato juice may not be as tasty as other fruit and vegetable juices, but it certainly has a bountiful of health benefits. Read on to know more.

Health Benefits Of Potato Juice

1. Improves digestion Potato juice can help improve your digestive tract because it is high in alkaline. According to a study, potato juice can help lower acid reflux, relieve gastritis and reduce the severity of stomach problems. The juice of pink potatoes is valuable for treating stomach ulcers [1]. Drink half a cup of potato juice two to three times daily an hour before meals. 2. Boosts immunity Potato juice contains a significant amount of vitamin C, a water-soluble antioxidant that fights infection and common cold. Vitamin C protects the immune system against harmful pathogens that can cause chronic illnesses. 3. Relieves heartburn Heartburn occurs when the stomach acid flows backwards into the oesophagus. Potato juice contains essential compounds that coat the stomach lining, which helps lower stomach acid and heal gastrointestinal inflammation [1]. Consume 3 to 4 tablespoons of potato juice half an hour before meals. 4. Improves liver function One of the benefits of potato juice is that it's very useful for treating gall bladder problems and cleanses the liver. Potato juice acts as a detoxifying agent that enhances the liver's ability to eliminate waste products and toxins out from the body. 5. Treats rheumatoid arthritis Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disorder that affects the joints in the hands and feet. Drinking potato juice is touted as an excellent remedy for treating rheumatoid arthritis because it is a good source of vitamin C and other nutrients [1]. Drink one to two teaspoons of raw potato juice before meals. 6. Increases energy levels Raw potato juice is a natural energy booster because it contains natural sugars and carbohydrates which generates energy. Also, the presence of B vitamins in potato juice helps the body convert carbohydrates into glucose, thus boosting your body's energy levels. 7. Aids kidney function Potato juice contains potassium that can help improve kidney function. Potassium is an electrolyte, which helps regulate the body's fluids and increases muscle function. 8. Promotes heart health Potassium present in potato juice can help clear the blocked arteries and increase the blood flow to the heart, which helps prevent heart disease and vascular calcification in the arteries. 9. Helps in weight loss Raw potato juice can help in losing weight because it contains vitamin C, an essential vitamin that can help speed up metabolism at a faster rate. Drinking potato juice after meals can suppress your hunger, which will prevent you from overeating and result in weight loss. 10. Speeds wound healing Potato juice contains zinc and vitamin C that accelerates the wound healing process and heals sore muscles. Both these nutrients are needed for collagen and protein synthesis and cell growth-all of which are required for tissues and cells to repair and aid in faster wound healing. 11. Prevents ageing The presence of B vitamins and antioxidants in potato juice can help improve blood circulation, which in turn, helps nourish skin cells and reduces the onset of wrinkles and age spots. So, drink potato juice to keep your skin healthy. How To Make Potato Juice Ingredients: 2 large potatoes

2 cups water

Vegetable juice (optional) Method: Clean the potatoes properly and chop the potatoes into smaller chunks, leaving the skin on.

In a processor, add potatoes and water and process for 2 to 3 minutes.

Strain the juice and serve chilled.

If you don't want to drink plain potato juice, try mixing other fruit or vegetable juice of your choice. Common FAQs Can you drink raw potato juice? Yes, you can drink raw potato juice to receive most of its health benefits, such as improving digestion, relieving heartburn, enhancing skin health, to name a few. Is raw potato juice poisonous? Drinking raw potato juice does not cause any harmful effects on the body. However, raw potato juice should be consumed in moderation as part of a healthy diet.