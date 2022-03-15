Just In
11 Health Benefits Of Drinking Cabbage Water
Packed with phytochemicals, this cruciferous vegetable help break up free radicals before they can do damage to your body. Cabbages are high in vitamin K, vitamin C, and fibre and are also a good vitamin B6 and folic acid source. Also, the low amount of potassium in cabbages make them an affordable addition to a kidney-friendly diet.
Cabbage contains powerful antioxidants that may help reduce inflammation, improve digestion, lower blood pressure, reduce the risk of heart ailments, and so on [1][2]. Today we will look into the benefits of drinking cabbage water.
Health Benefits Of Cabbage Water
Consuming cabbage as a vegetable is very common but drinking cabbage water is a bit unusual, and not many people may have heard about it. However, cabbage water is known to have plenty of health benefits.
Cabbage is known for its rich antioxidant properties. Polyphenols are one of the best-known antioxidants. This is considered one of the major antioxidants that help to protect the body's cells from free radical damage. However, this isn't all; cabbage is rich in other essential nutrients. In addition to this, due to the presence of other minerals like potassium, magnesium and calcium, consuming cabbage water helps to prevent several health problems [3][4].
1. Boosts immunity: Cabbage contains essential nutrients that help improve your overall health. Drinking a glass of cabbage water helps fight against harmful pathogens and prevents infections [5].
2. Good for the liver: Known for its rich antioxidant properties, cabbage water contains one of the best-known antioxidants called indole-3 carbonite, which helps in detoxifying the liver and thereby help keep the liver healthy [6].
3. Fights free radicals: Cabbage is known for its rich antioxidant properties. Consuming cabbage or cabbage water helps fight chronic oxidative stress and, therefore, may help lower the risk of developing cancer [7].
4. Treats stomach ulcers: Cabbage is rich in phytonutrients. So, when you drink cabbage water regularly, it helps strengthen the stomach lining's resistance to acid attacks. This, in turn, helps treat stomach ulcers and improve gut health [8].
5. Helps reduce inflammation: Cabbage water contains many compounds that may help reduce inflammation. Inflammation is a positive reaction to acute stress, but long-term inflammation is harmful and can cause illness. As a result, it is important to limit long-term inflammation as much as possible and drinking a cup of cabbage juice every other day may help [9].
6. Aids weight loss: Consuming cabbage water is considered one of the best ways to lose weight. Cabbage is rich in all the essential nutrients the body requires and does not contain any fat or excess calories. It helps detoxify the body of all the toxic elements, thus aiding in weight loss [10].
7. Good for the skin: Consuming cabbage water regularly is considered good for the skin. Due to essential phytochemicals and antioxidants, cabbage water helps fight harmful free radicals that can lead to the development of skin problems like acne and even extreme dryness, detoxifying your skin [11].
8. Good for the bones: Cabbage is rich in essential nutrients like calcium, magnesium and potassium. All these combined together help protect the bones from degenerating and getting weak. Drinking a glass of cabbage water regularly helps keep the bones healthy [12].
9. Aids with alcohol detoxification: When you consume excess alcohol, make it a point to drink a glass of cabbage water on an empty stomach the next morning. Due to its rich antioxidant properties, drinking cabbage water helps detoxify the stomach and the liver [13].
10. May help purify blood: Cabbage is one of the best known green leafy vegetables known for its rich antioxidant properties. It helps to detoxify the blood and may prevent the onset of health problems related to blood like high blood pressure.
11. May help improve vision: Cabbage contains beta-carotene that helps keep your vision healthy. Consuming cabbage water regularly may help prevent macular degeneration and, in turn, improve your eye health.
How To Make Cabbage Water
Ingredients: Water, cabbage and sea salt.
Directions:
- Take a glass jar and add shredded cabbage (green or purple) until the jar is half-filled. Add water till the jar is full.
- Add a teaspoon of sea salt and cover the jar.
- Allow it to steep overnight or for a day.
- Strain the water in a glass, add salt and lemon juice to taste.
- Stir it well and enjoy your cabbage water drink.
Who Should Not Drink Cabbage Water?
Cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, when eaten raw, contain substances called goitrogens, which can interfere with normal thyroid function. People with thyroid conditions or at risk for thyroid cancer may want to avoid cabbage juice. Speak to your doctor about it.
