Eat These 19 Foods Raw For Maximum Health Benefits

Foods That Should Be Eaten Raw

1. Beetroot

The rich reddish-pink colour of the beetroot is what makes beetroot nutritious. Beetroot is a fantastic source of folate, which helps with brain development and cell reproduction, but when they are heated up, they lose about 25 per cent of their nutrients [3].

2. Spinach

Leafy greens spinach is some of the best leafy greens when eaten raw since they contain a good amount of vitamins C and E, fibre, enzymes and amino acids. Young leaves of spinach are best for consuming raw. When cooked, spinach loses not only its flavour but also the amino acids [4].

3. Carrot

Raw carrots provide the most nutritional value than cooked carrots [5]. This raw food is good for your eyes and is good for keeping your body energetic.

4. Cucumber

To get all the flavour and the crispy texture, you should consume cucumbers raw. They can also be eaten as a low-calorie snack or paired with hummus, olive oil and/or salt.

5. Radish

Radish is another food you can consume raw. Cooking a radish dulls the pungent flavour and brings out an earthy flavour. However, studies have shown that radish is healthier when consumed raw. However, be careful not to eat too much radish as it can cause stomach issues such as gas [6].

6. Tomato

Raw tomatoes provide essential vitamins, minerals and nutrients that can deliver a number of profound health benefits. Eating raw tomatoes may help prevent the onset of certain health conditions, including bone loss, cancer, diabetes, kidney stones, heart attack and obesity [7][8].

7. Onion

Onions contain cancer-fighting compounds and sulphur compounds. Eating raw onions instead of cooked onions is said to protect against lung cancer and prostate cancer due to their compounds (which gets lost when cooked) [9].

8. Kale

Kale has a high consistency of Vitamin K, which is necessary for your body. Include raw kale in your diet to improve your digestion process and prevent the onset of stomach issues such as indigestion and gas [10].

9. Sprouts

Raw sprouts are one of the best raw food options to eat as they are high in phytonutrients and chlorophyll, which play an antioxidant role in your body [11]. When consumed raw, sprouts do not lose the vitamin C and B vitamins, which help improve your overall health.

10. Coconut

Eating raw coconut is much better than cooking it [12]. It is because it contains more nutrients and electrolytes when you consume it raw compared to cooking it. Also, coconut water is a natural source of electrolytes that provides your body with magnesium, potassium and sodium.