6 Types Of Foods That Can Cause Cellulite Nutrition oi-Amritha K

In cellulite, the connective tissue beneath the dermis layer of the skin weakens, causing the fat beneath to bulge out, creating lumpy and bumpy skin.

It is most commonly found on the thighs and buttocks, but it is also extremely difficult to get rid of, which can be stressful. Cellulite can cause feelings of self-consciousness and low self-esteem in addition to being unsightly.

In contrast to general fat deposition, cellulite is a condition that causes the body to appear bumpy, as fat places stress on the connective tissues. Women are more likely to suffer from cellulite. Although cellulite does not pose a serious health risk, it can create many aesthetic problems. Additionally, cellulite can occur even in thin individuals. As a result, cellulite is not always a consequence of obesity [1][2].

In addition to an unhealthy diet, a slow metabolism rate, decreased physical activity, hormonal changes, dehydration, and genetic factors that affect the thickness and properties of the skin, there are many other factors that contribute to the development of cellulite.

Below is a list of the most common foods that can cause cellulite.

Foods That Can Cause Cellulite

The list below mentions food groups that can trigger/worsen cellulite [3][4]:

1. Salty foods

Make sure that you do not add too much salt to your dishes or to canned or processed foods that contain a lot of salt. Salt can cause fluid retention in the body, one of the most common causes of cellulite. It is for this reason that salt tops the list of foods that contribute to cellulite formation.

2. Fatty foods

Cellulite is primarily caused by fatty foods, which is why controlling the intake of fatty foods is the best way to avoid the development of cellulite. While fat is essential for the normal functioning of the human body, it is very important to watch the amount of fat you consume. As a result of various other factors triggering cellulite deposition, extra fat can result.

3. Processed foods

Foods that contain added flavours, taste enhancers, preservatives, and other additives can result in cellulite. The ingredients that are added to processed foods can enhance the taste and appearance of these foods. However, if you are concerned about your health and beauty, it would be best to avoid processed foods.

4. Sugar

There is no such thing as a silent killer as sugar. While it is true that too much sugar can enhance the sweetness of a sweet dish, it is also important to remember that taking too much sugar can be harmful to your health. Sugar has the effect of increasing the production of insulin, which stimulates the formation of more adipose tissue [5].

5. Chocolates

The increased consumption of chocolate, biscuits, and cookies can contribute to cellulite because they contain a large amount of sugar. Sugar binds to proteins, making them less efficient in performing their functions. Cellulite can cause inflammation and even cause pain when touched.

6. Alcohol

Alcohol is one of the foods that tend to cause cellulite due to its increased calories, so if you want to have a healthy and fit body, the best thing you can do is avoid bad habits like alcohol consumption.

On A Final Note...

Healthy eating habits can act as a key factor in avoiding the formation of cellulite. Certain foods are known to contribute to cellulite formation. Knowing which foods contribute to cellulite can prevent you from feeling embarrassed and also manage the condition.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 19:43 [IST]