11 Best Healing Foods: Foods To Eat During Recovery From Illnesses, Surgery And Even A Broken Heart! Nutrition oi-Amritha K

Physical or emotional trauma can affect your overall health in many ways. Be it a minor surgery or a broken heart, studies have shown that eating a balanced diet rich in foods with the 'healing' property can be helpful.

Well, it may be hard to believe that eating certain foods can help you get over your ex, but it is true (somewhat). According to health experts, breakups could be extremely taxing on health. Yes, emotional ups and downs can spoil your health and yes, certain foods can help heal a broken heart [1].

Of course, it doesn't mean that eating those foods will make you forget your past and live a happy life, but indirectly foods play an important role in keeping you healthy and boosting your mood.

In addition, consuming certain medicinal foods can heal your body and prevent certain minor ailments [2]. This is because foods can minimise inflammation, shower anti-microbial properties and also enhance circulation. To put it in a nutshell, eating good food is also a kind of therapy.

There are a handful of superfoods that have tremendous healing potentials that can cure various health-related ailments. These foods are packed with vitamins, minerals and disease-fighting nutrients and have the capacity to prevent, cure and revert diseases and promote healing of your body [3].

Note: It isn't advisable to avoid going to a doctor when you are suffering from serious health conditions. Use healthy foods as preventive and supportive measures.

Foods That Can Help You Heal

As a part of a healthy diet, whole foods play an important role in helping our body function their best. Every nutritious food that we eat has multiple healing properties associated with it. It can cure and curb any disease from cold and flu to severe diseases like cancer [4].

Here is a list of the best healing foods that can help your body recover and heal.

1. Leafy Green Vegetables Leafy vegetables are one of the healthiest groups of veggies out there. Spinach, mustard greens, kale, fenugreek leaves etc. are packed with nutrients and help speed up wound healing and reduce inflammation - making them a perfect healing food [5]. These foods contain a high iron content and can increase the red blood cells in the body to reverse the effects of blood loss as well. 2. Cruciferous Vegetables Veggies such as cauliflower, broccoli, Brussels sprouts etc. are great foods for recovery and healing due to the several vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants they contain. Also, these vegetables have a supple amount of vitamin C and B, all essential during recovery. 3. Sweet Potato Sweet potatoes are high-carb foods, and such foods are great for recovery [6]. Eating carb-rich foods such as sweet potatoes can provide you with energy and speed up healing as it contains enzymes like hexokinase and citrate synthase (that aid wound repair). Also, they come with anti-inflammatory agents which heal inflammation. 4. Berries Berries, specifically blueberries, cherries and strawberries are healthy healing foods [7]. Packed with vitamin C, these fruits can help speed up wound healing by stimulating the production of collagen, and the presence of antioxidants like anthocyanins makes the berries anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and immunity-boosting [8]. 5. Nuts And Seeds Nuts and seeds such as almonds, sunflower seeds, walnuts and hemp seeds can help your body deal with emotional pain [9]. Eating seeds and nuts can help stimulate the production of serotonin - the happy hormone, which is why health experts say that the seeds and nuts could help you soothe your aching heart [10]. 6. Eggs Not only a broken heart but also a broken hand could be healed by eggs. The rich protein content in eggs support immune health, wound healing and help promote serotonin production [11]. Eggs are also rich in vitamins A and B12, as well as zinc, iron, and selenium - all of which can help promote wound healing and assist recovery. 7. Salmon Eating salmon can help elevate levels of serotonin, which helps regulates sleep and impulse control - both necessary in guiding your heart once it's been broken [12]. The healthy fish is packed with protein, B vitamins, selenium, iron, zinc, and omega-3 fats - all of which plays a central role in promoting wound healing, enhancing immune response, and reducing inflammation. 8. Cheese Yet another food to be added to the healing food list, cheese, especially cottage cheese help with muscle recovery and repair as well [13]. Cheese is also a good source of the amino acid, tryptophan - which help promote serotonin production. 9. Chicken Amino acids found in poultry can help boost the healing process and immune function [14]. Chicken and turkey contain arginine and glutamine (amino acids) that can help speed up recovery, and reduce stress caused by illnesses as well. 10. Shellfish Oysters, mussels and clams are effective in promoting healing and recovery [15]. Shellfish is recommended for people recovering from injuries and surgeries, as it is rich in zinc - a mineral that helps promote wound healing. 11. Organ Meat Organ meats such as livers, hearts, brains etc. are a good source of protein, which is necessary for recovery after surgery and illness [16]. They also contain vitamin A, iron, zinc, B vitamins, and copper, which help promote the production of connective tissue and collagen. On A Final Note... The foods included in this article help boost health and speed up recovery, when in combination with medicines, regular exercise, proper sleep etc. a healthy body can help in maintaining a healthy mindset. When your body and mind are stable, the ups and downs of life can be effortlessly handled. Simply consuming the foods with the expectation of recovering from major surgery is doltish - so consider these foods as a boost towards healing.

What helps the body heal faster? Eating well and resting properly during wound healing helps you heal faster and fight infection. How can I speed up healing? If the wound is minor and not a deep one, the use of antibacterial ointments, turmeric, aloe vera, garlic, and coconut oil can help speed up healing. However, talk to an expert before applying any of these onto an open wound. What fruit is good for healing? Berries such as blueberries, cherries and strawberries are healthy healing foods. Packed with vitamin C, these fruits can help speed up wound healing. What to eat when you’re healing? Eat a well-balanced meal that has protein, fruits, vegetables, dairy and grains. Choose vegetables and fruits rich in vitamin C, such as strawberries, orange or spinach. What foods help speed up recovery? Foods that are rich in protein, vitamin C, omega-3 fatty acids, zinc etc. are all beneficial in speeding up recovery.