10 Best Foods For Gout Diet

Gout is a painful form of arthritis that develops when an excess of uric acid builds up and forms crystals in your joints. The condition causes sudden pain, swelling and inflammation of the joints and mostly affect the big toes. It can also affect the fingers, wrists, knees and heels.

Uric acid, which causes gout or gout attacks is the waste product which is made by the body when it breaks down a substance called purine, which is found in many foods. Gout attacks typically occur at night and last 3-10 days [1] .

One of the things that may help you manage your gout is to reduce the number of purines you eat. People with gout will not be able to efficiently remove excess uric acid from their body, unlike healthy people. A gout diet may help decrease uric acid levels in the blood, thereby aiding in managing the condition and slowing down the progression of joint damage [2] [3] .

A gout diet aims at helping you achieve a healthy weight and good eating habits. By restricting the consumption of foods that are high in purine, such as organ meats, red meats, seafood, alcohol and beer, a gout diet guides you in consuming the right kind of foods, which will not only help prevent the onset of these attacks but also promote a healthy lifestyle.

In the current article, we will take a look at some of the best foods that can be included in your gout diet.

1. Fruits Almost all kinds of fruits are safe for gout. Studies point out that cherries are increasingly beneficial for gout as it can help prevent attacks by lowering uric acid levels and reducing inflammation. Consuming fruits that are rich in vitamin C, such as oranges, tangerines and papaya are also beneficial for managing gout. 2. Vegetables Eat plenty of vegetables such as kailan, cabbage, squash, red bell pepper, beetroot etc. Consuming vegetables such vegetables will not only help relieve the symptoms but also help prevent the rise of uric acid levels in your body; thereby limiting the onset of gout attacks. Add potatoes, peas, mushrooms and eggplants in your gout diet for better management of the condition. 3. Legumes Lentils, beans, soybeans and tofu are some of the best legumes that can be consumed for gout. High in protein and fibre, controlled consumption of legumes can help prevent the onset of inflammation caused by gout. 4. Nuts Studies have pointed out that a gout-friendly diet should include two tablespoons of nuts and seeds every day. Good sources of low-purine nuts and seeds include walnuts, almonds, flaxseeds and cashew nuts. 5. Whole grains Whole grains such as wheat germ, bran, and oatmeal all contain moderate amounts of purines, but for those with gout, the benefits of eating whole-grain foods far outweigh the risks. Controlled consumption of oats, brown rice, barley etc. can help relieve the symptoms and pain associated with gout. 6. Dairy products Studies show that drinking low-fat milk and eating low-fat dairy can reduce your uric acid levels and risk of a gout attack. The proteins found in milk promote excretion of uric acid in the urine, thereby managing the condition. In comparison to high-fat dairy products, low-fat dairy appears to be especially beneficial. 7. Eggs Studies have pointed out that consuming eggs can be beneficial for an individual suffering from gout. Eggs are low in purines and consuming them in moderation can help reduce the gout inflammation. 8. Herbs and spices Therapeutic herbs such as ginger, cinnamon, rosemary, turmeric and ashwagandha may work well in reducing gout-caused pain, as they are potent anti-inflammatories. Black pepper, cinnamon, cayenne are some of the beneficial herbs and spices that can be added to one's gout diet. On A Final Note… In addition to the aforementioned food items, game meats and certain fish, most meats can be consumed in moderation. Plant-based oils such as olive oil, coconut oil and flax oils are extremely beneficial for an individual suffering from gout. One can also consume coffee, tea and green tea as well.

