7 Impressive Health Benefits Of Banana Tea You Should Know

Bananas are one of those fruits that are widely eaten for its nutritional benefits, but it also draws flak at the same time for its high sugar and calories content. This fruit is being experimented in many ways; one of which is banana tea. Yes, banana tea is the new health fad that is winning hearts all around the world for its mild taste and its intriguing health benefits.

So, what exactly is banana tea? It is the boiling of a whole banana in hot water. The banana is removed and a dash of cinnamon or honey is added to the water and drunk to reap its benefits.

The tea can be made with or without the peel. If it's made with peel it is called banana peel tea. Banana-infused tea contains nutrients such as potassium, magnesium, manganese, copper, and vitamin B6.

1. Promotes heart health Banana tea is rich in essential minerals like magnesium and potassium which have been proven to help reduce blood pressure and lower the risk of stroke and heart disease [1]. According to a study published in the British Journal of Nutrition, a type of antioxidant called catechin present in banana tea can lower heart disease risk [2]. 2. Manages for diabetes Banana tea is low in sugar which makes it an ideal drink for people with diabetes. This is because when the bananas are released into the water during brewing, only a small amount of sugar is present, which makes it a good way to decrease your sugar intake [3]. What Happens If You Eat 2 Bananas A Day? 3. Aids in better sleep Bananas are an excellent source of magnesium and potassium which have been proven to improve sleep due to their muscle-relaxing properties, according to a study [4]. Banana also contains the amino acid L-tryptophan which produces the sleep-inducing hormones serotonin and melatonin [5]. 4. Improves mood Banana contains dopamine and an amino acid called L-tryptophan which produces serotonin, both of which are responsible for the proper functioning of the brain and are known to reduce depression and anxiety symptoms [6]. Drinking banana tea regularly is an effective way to boost your mood. Raw Bananas (Plantains): Nutritional Health Benefits, Risks, & Recipes 5. Aids in weight loss Banana tea has the ability to help in weight loss due to the low-calorie content in bananas. Adding it as a part of your diet will suppress appetite, rev up your metabolism and keep you feeling satisfied for a longer period of time. 6. Prevents bloating Banana tea is rich in potassium, an important mineral that is vital for regulating blood pressure, fluid balance and muscle contractions. It prevents bloating by regulating sodium levels in the body and thus reducing salt-induced bloating. 7. Enhances skin health The peel of a banana possesses antimicrobial and antioxidant properties and a number of bioactive compounds such as polyphenols and carotenoids, which may help fight free radicals. Free radicals cause skin inflammation, ageing and other common skin-related issues. How To Make Banana Tea Banana tea without the peel 1. Pour 2-3 cups of water in a pot and boil. 2. Peel the banana and add it to the boiling water. 3. Lower the heat and allow it to simmer for 5-10 minutes. 4. Add cinnamon and honey. 5. Remove the banana and drink the water. Banana peel tea 1. Pour 2-3 cups of water in a pot and boil. 2. Rinse the banana properly under running water. 3. With the peel on, slice off both ends. 4. Add the banana to the boiling water. 5. Simmer for 15-20 minutes. 6. Add honey and cinnamon 7. Remove the banana and drink the water.