8 Amazing Health Benefits Of Rose Hip
Rose hip is the fruit of wild rose plant. Rose hip is also called rose hep or rose haw, and ranges in colour from orange to purplish black and grows around late summer to autumn.
The benefits of rose hip are many. It is used in the traditional Chinese medicine for proper functioning of the kidneys and to stop diarrhoea.
Nutritional Value Of Rose Hip
100 g of rose hips contain 58.66 g water, 162 kcal energy, and they also contain:
- 1.60 g protein
- 0.34 g fat
- 38.22 g carbohydrate
- 24.1 g fibre
- 2.58 g sugar
- 169 mg calcium
- 1.06 mg iron
- 69 mg magnesium
- 61 mg phosphorus
- 429 mg potassium
- 4 mg sodium
- 0.25 mg zinc
- 426.0 mg vitamin C
- 0.016 mg thiamin
- 0.166 mg riboflavin
- 1.300 mg niacin
- 0.076 mg vitamin B6
- 4345 IU vitamin A
- 5.84 mg vitamin E
- 25.9 mcg vitamin K
Health Benefits Of Rose Hips
1. Improve heart health
According to a study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, rose hip may aid in preventing heart disease. It improves systolic blood pressure, and lowers cholesterol levels [1].
2. Lower diabetes
People with type 2 diabetes have a higher risk of obesity and high blood pressure. According to a study published in the American Journal of Physiology, scientists found that powdered rose hip reduces the accumulation of fat cells in the liver [2]. In addition, the compounds present in the plant help normalize blood sugar levels.
3. Reduce obesity risk
The daily intake of rose hip extract aids in lowering abdominal fat, abdominal visceral fat, body weight, and body mass index, according to a study published in Diabetes, Metabolic Syndrome and Obesity: Targets and Therapy [3].
4. Prevent cancer
According to a study, rose hip extract reduces the growth and migration of breast cancer cells as much as 45% [4]. According to a study published in the Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture, the phytochemicals present in rose hip may prevent the proliferation of human cancer cells [5].
5. Treat arthritis symptoms
Many studies have shown that rose hip can help treat osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis symptoms. In a study published in the Scandinavian Journal of Rheumatology, researchers found that regular intake of 5 g rose hip supplement reduces osteoarthritis pain [6].
Another study found that rose hip supplements improved physical function in rheumatoid arthritis patients [7].
6. Boost immunity
Rose hip is an excellent source of vitamin C which helps in treating inflammation and strengthens immunity. It also prevents and shortens the duration of cold and flu symptoms [8].
7. Cure gastrointestinal problems
Gastrointestinal problems include constipation, diarrhoea, stomach ulcers, gallstones, kidney disorders and gallbladder problems. According to a 2017 review study, rose hip slows down the contraction of intestinal muscles, thereby treating gastrointestinal problems [9].
8. Enhance skin health
Rose hip has the potent ability to increase skin cell longevity, delay wrinkles, and maintain skin moisture and elasticity. Rose hip has anti-ageing properties that improve ageing-induced skin conditions [10].
Side Effects Of Rose Hip
Rose hip has high concentration of vitamin C, which can interact with certain drugs. It also has mild diuretic properties. Avoid rose hip consumption, if you have deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism, or other conditions involving blood clots because rose hip contains a substance called rugosin E that assists in the formation of blood clots.
How To Use Rose Hips
The standard dose of rose hips supplements is 5 to 10 g per day. One can drink rose hip tea, which is made from fresh or dried rose hips. Rose hip essential oil is used for aromatherapy purposes.
How To Make Rose Hip Tea
• Boil 1 cup of water in a pan.
• Add a teaspoon of powdered rose hip into the water.
• Simmer it for 5 minutes.
• Allow the tea to steep for 5 minutes
• Add honey for sweetness and enjoy the drink.