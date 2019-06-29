Green Tea: Health Benefits, Side Effects & How To Make Nutrition oi-Neha Ghosh

Green tea is touted as one of the healthiest beverages. It is one of the most consumed beverages in Japan because green tea is considered to be anti-ageing. According to a study, green tea contains the highest number of antioxidants which accounts for about 30% of the weight of dry green tea leaves [1] .

The antioxidant and healing compounds in green tea are also found in other foods like blueberries, dark chocolate and red wine.

Green tea contains flavonols and catechins (epicatechin, epigallocatechin, gallocatechin and gallate derivatives). The most potent compound in green tea is EGCG (epigallocatechin-3-gallate) which has numerous health benefits.

Other compounds found in green tea are quercetin, apigenin, linoleic acid, carbohydrates, methylxanthines, trace amounts of carotenoids and minerals such as calcium, magnesium, iron, manganese, copper, zinc and chromium.

Health Benefits Of Green Tea

1. Lowers cholesterol

Green tea decreases bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol, and protects the heart from stroke and heart disease [2] . According to a study, drinking green tea can lower heart disease by 31 per cent [3] .

2. Reduces cancer risk

Green tea contains antioxidant polyphenols that have been shown to reduce the risk of various types of cancers like prostate, colon, and breast cancer [4] , [5] , [6] .

3. Helps in losing weight

Green tea has been shown to increase metabolic rate, speed up fat burning, and increase energy expenditure by 4%, according to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition [7] . Another study showed that, caffeine in green tea can help increase physical performance by 11 to 12% [8] .

4. Improves brain function

Green tea can improve your brain function and make you smarter by increasing the firing of neurons and the concentration of neurotransmitters like dopamine and norepinephrine [9] . Drinking green tea will improve your mood, increase alertness and memory and lower the risk of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

5. Lowers type 2 diabetes risk

A study showed that green tea can improve insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar levels [10] . Another study found that individuals who drank green tea had an 18% lower risk of becoming diabetic [11] .

6. Reduces inflammatory skin diseases

A study showed that green tea can be used in the treatment for skin disorders like dandruff andpsoriasis [12] . Drinking green tea reduces skin patches, dry and flaky skin caused by inflammation in the skin.

7. Helps bring relief from arthritis

The antioxidant effects of EGCG in green tea inhibit the production of certain molecules in the body that lead to inflammation and arthritis pain. According to the Arthritis Foundation, EGCG in green tea is 100 times more effective than vitamin E and vitamin C.

8. Improves oral health

The catechins in green tea have the potent ability to kill bacteria and viruses, thereby lowering the risk of infections [13] . It also stops the growth of Streptococcus mutans, the bacteria responsible for plaque formation, which leads to tooth decay and cavities.

9. Promotes longevity

Green tea drinkers live longer according to a study [14] . The study concluded that death due to all causes were lower by 23% in women and 12% in men, death due to heart diseases were lower by 31% in women and 22% in men, and death due to stroke were lower by 42% in women and 35% in men, who consumed green tea.

10. Promotes skin health

The antioxidants in green tea have anti-ageing properties which delay the ageing process and keep your skin glowing and healthy.

Side Effects Of Green Tea

People who are sensitive to caffeine, on blood-thinner medications, and taking other stimulant drugs should avoid drinking green tea.

How Much Green Tea Should You Drink Per Day

To reap most of the health benefits, drink 3 to 5 cups of green day per day.

When Is The Best Time To Drink Green Tea?

How To Make Green Tea

Take 1 teaspoon of green tea leaves and boil it in a cup of water.

Allow it to steep for 5 minutes.

Strain and add a dash of honey.

Enjoy your tea.

