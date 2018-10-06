What Is Pea Milk? Should You Try It?

The all new non-dairy milk, pea milk has received a lot of applause from many considering its protein and calcium content and how well it has been compared to being effectively serving the functions that cow milk would provide. Read on to know the nutritional value that pea milk has to offer and if it can serve to be a perfect dairy alternative.

What Is Pea Milk?

Just as the name suggests, it is the milk made from peas. This has been especially created keeping in mind the people who are unable to drink regular milk either due to not liking its smell/taste or simply because they are lactose intolerant.

This new dairy alternative keeps up with the other variants such as almond and soy milk and matches the nutritional intake that it can provide.

In general, pea milk is made using pea protein (obtained from yellow peas). Pea milk would not taste like peas.