Surprising Health Benefits Of Coffee Flour You Should Know

Everyone is familiar with the beverage coffee. But, did you know that coffee flour exists too? Yes, that's right! Coffee flour is the new buzzed-about ingredient and is the latest gluten-free variety. Coffee flour has its own share of health benefits which we are going to discuss in this article.
What Is Coffee Flour And How Is It Made?
First, the usual coffee harvesting process starts by picking the coffee cherries off the coffee tree followed by the coffee bean extraction from the cherries. Usually the cherries are thrown away, but in this case, the leftover coffee cherries are dried and ground into a fine powder which is the coffee flour.
The taste of the coffee flour doesn't taste like coffee but, it has a slight fruity flavour and can be included in sweet dishes.
Nutritional Value Of Coffee Flour
1 tablespoon (7.7 g) of coffee flour has about 34 calories, 310 mg potassium, 1.8 mg sodium, 6.5 g of total carbohydrates, 5.2 g of dietary fibre, 1.5 g of protein, 0.3 g of sugar, 2 per cent of vitamin A, 4 per cent of calcium and 13 per cent of iron.
Health Benefits Of Coffee Flour
1. Promotes weight loss
Coffee flour is low in fat as compared to traditional flours and it can be a great addition to your weight loss plan. Compared to almond flour and coconut flour, coffee flour has a low fat content which makes it a great choice for people who are trying to lose weight.
2. Aids in digestion
We all know that dietary fibre is crucial for optimal digestion process and prevents constipation. Well, coffee flour can provide the same benefit because it contains 5.2 g of fibre which includes 1.8 g of soluble fibre and 3.4 g of insoluble fibre.
Soluble fibre helps in digesting the food slowly keeping you full for longer and insoluble fibre bulks up your stool and prevents constipation.
3. Strengthens your immune system
Coffee flour is rich in antioxidants which help in strengthening the immune system. According to a recent study done at the Brandeis University, coffee flour contains more antioxidants compared to regular coffee due to the lower roasting temperature. Antioxidants have the powerful ability to destroy free radicals and protect against ageing and many diseases including cancer.
4. Maintains fluid and electrolyte balance
Potassium is an essential mineral micronutrient which is found abundantly in coffee flour. This micronutrient is a major cation in the intracellular fluid and plays an important role in maintaining fluid and electrolyte balance. Potassium is also necessary for the normal functioning of cells, muscles and nerves.
5. Good for people with Celiac disease
Coffee flour is free of gluten which is good for people who are gluten sensitive. Celiac disease is an autoimmune condition in which gluten triggers the activity of the immune system which in turn damages the lining of the small intestine. This prevents the absorption of nutrients from food.
Ways To Use Coffee Flour
Coffee flour is a versatile ingredient which works great in baked goods like breads, cookies, chocolate, muffins, sauces and beverages, to name a few. You can also add a few tablespoons of coffee flour to your morning smoothie for a boost of fibre and extra flavour.
