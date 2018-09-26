Surprising Health Benefits Of Coffee Flour You Should Know

Everyone is familiar with the beverage coffee. But, did you know that coffee flour exists too? Yes, that's right! Coffee flour is the new buzzed-about ingredient and is the latest gluten-free variety. Coffee flour has its own share of health benefits which we are going to discuss in this article.

What Is Coffee Flour And How Is It Made?

First, the usual coffee harvesting process starts by picking the coffee cherries off the coffee tree followed by the coffee bean extraction from the cherries. Usually the cherries are thrown away, but in this case, the leftover coffee cherries are dried and ground into a fine powder which is the coffee flour.

The taste of the coffee flour doesn't taste like coffee but, it has a slight fruity flavour and can be included in sweet dishes.

Nutritional Value Of Coffee Flour

1 tablespoon (7.7 g) of coffee flour has about 34 calories, 310 mg potassium, 1.8 mg sodium, 6.5 g of total carbohydrates, 5.2 g of dietary fibre, 1.5 g of protein, 0.3 g of sugar, 2 per cent of vitamin A, 4 per cent of calcium and 13 per cent of iron.

Health Benefits Of Coffee Flour