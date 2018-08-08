These 7 Foods Heal Broken Bones Naturally

Imagine this, you have suffered from an injury and you have a broken bone as a result. Well, it can be extremely painful and can also come in the way of your daily activities, right?

As we know, the skeletal system of the body is framework around which the other parts of the body, such as the muscles, ligaments, organs, etc., build themselves.

The skeletal system consists of bones and these bones give shape to the body, protect organs and also give us support to carry out movement.

So, it is very essential for us to ensure that we keep our bones, strong and healthy.

Many times, due to various causes, the bones become weak or they may even break, leading to serious consequences.

When the bones break, it takes a long time for them to heal and get fused back together.

In some cases, the bones may never be able to be fused back together, and certain surgical procedures may be required to fix them.

There are a number of natural ways that can help repair broken bones too and they involve certain healthy foods.

Causes For Broken Bones

There are a number of causes for broken bones, medically also known as bone fractures. Some of them are:

Injuries during vehicular accidents

Injuries occurred while playing sports

Injuries from falling or physical assaults

Conditions such as osteoporosis, which can weaken the bones making them prone to fractures

Osteogenesis Imperfecta, another disease which makes the bones weak and brittle.

Cancers of the bone which can make bones fragile and easily breakable

Unhealthy lifestyle habits, such as unhealthy diet and lack of exercise, which can weaken the bones.

Dangers Of Not Treating Broken Bones

If a fracture to the bone is left untreated for a long time, either by going to a medical professional or by treating it with natural remedies, it can lead to serious health complications.

Not treating broken bones can cause:

Infections to the bone or bone marrow

Loss of sensation of the nerves at that particular region of the body

Deformity of that particular body part which is injured, due to the broken structure inside

Damage of the muscles or ligaments present around the broken bone

Lack of blood supply to that region

Importance Of Natural Remedies In Repairing Broken Bones:

As we know, natural remedies using natural ingredients can be very powerful and effective when used in the right way.

Even when it comes to repairing broken bones and strengthening broken bones, there are a number of foods that can help, when added to our diet.

Natural remedies can be more helpful because, they do not come with the threat of side-effects, as compared to modern medications, when taken for a long time.

However, it is important to bear in mind that, if the bone fracture is very serious, then, medical assistance would be required, after which these foods can be consumed.

Foods That Repair Broken Bones Naturally:

1. Dairy Products

2. Fish

3. Pumpkin Seeds

4. Capsicum

5. Egg

6. Black Beans

7. Parsley

1. Dairy Products

Dairy products such as milk, cheese, yoghurt, curd, etc., are highly rich in calcium content. Calcium is one of the main ingredients required to strengthen bones and boost their ability to heal themselves naturally! So, consuming dairy products every day can help repair broken bones faster.

2. Fish

Fish, especially tuna, is very rich in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D. Now, for the calcium content that you consume to work more effectively, vitamin D is very important, as it boosts the properties of calcium. The omega-3 fatty acids in fish can also help make bones stronger to heal them faster.

3. Pumpkin Seeds

Adding a few pumpkin seeds to your salad bowl every day ca also help heal broken bones naturally, as they have minerals in them, which can help the bones absorb the calcium ingested from other sources more effectively!

4. Capsicum

Capsicum, especially red ones, are very rich in vitamin C content, which helps boost the production of collagen in the bones. Collagen is very important in healing broken bones and naturally fusing two ends of broken bones together, naturally.

5. Egg

Eggs are very nutritious, wholesome foods that comes with a number of health benefits. Eggs contain vitamin D and small amounts of calcium, along with a high protein content and vitamin B. All of these ingredients in eggs come together to strengthen your bones and health them naturally.

6. Black Beans

Black beans can be added to yummy dishes or even salads and consumed on a regular basis, as they are extremely healthy for bones and muscles. Black beans contain high amounts of magnesium and protein, which can help the tissues of the bones to heal faster.

7. Parsley

Parsley leaves are also very nutritious leafy greens that can be added to your daily diet, for their many health benefits. As parsley leaves are rich in vitamin K, they can also strengthen broken bones and help repair them quickly.

