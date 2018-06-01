These Are The 8 Health Benefits Of Butter Tea

What is Tibetan butter tea? Tibetan butter tea, also known as Po Cha, is a drink of the people in the Himalayan regions of Bhutan, Nepal, India and most famously it is a drink of the Tibetans. In this article, we will be discussing how Tibetan tea benefits weight loss and why you should have it.

In the paleo diet, people add butter to their tea and coffee and consume it because butter tea's popularity has risen for being a great drink for weight loss. The healthy fats will keep your stomach full for a longer period of time that will prevent you from overeating.

Butter tea is also known to be high in antioxidants, which will reduce the cell damage and keep you young and healthy from inside out. More and more people are opting for the paleo diet, as you can receive an ample amount of protein and still lose weight.

What Is The Traditional Way Of Preparing Butter Tea?

In Tibet, the traditional process of making butter can take a long time. People use a special black tea, that comes in bricks of different shapes. The tea is crumbled and boiled for many hours. The boiled water is used for making the tea.

Tibetans prefer to use butter and milk from the female of the yak species.

Why Should You Have Butter Tea? 8 Health Benefits Of Butter Tea

1. Weight Loss

It may sound strange but butter tea does benefit in losing weight. When butter tea is drunk in moderate quantities, it suppresses the appetite and also helps to burn more fat as energy. The caffeine present in butter tea works as a type of stimulant which boosts metabolism without causing you to feel hungry. As butter contains fat, it can help you in feeling fuller for a longer period of time.

2. Boosts Energy

Butter tea is high in caffeine content which is known to provide the body with more energy. Not only does the caffeine content increase your energy levels in the body, but the healthy fats provided by the butter can also help to give you the added vigour you need at work or at home.

3. Good For Brain Health

Butter tea is rich in antioxidants and these antioxidants can help reverse the damage caused by environmental free radicals and lower the risk of serious disease like dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Drinking butter tea will also sharpen your cognitive abilities and improve your focus and attention.

4. Improves Digestion

One of the health benefits of butter tea is that it can help improve the symptoms of poor digestion including dyspepsia and bloating. It is believed that butter tea can also reduce stomach acid levels and may even help relieve the symptoms of acid reflux and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

5. Promotes Heart Health

Everyone is aware that high cholesterol is bad for the heart and increases the risk of heart disease. But do you know drinking butter tea will not affect your heart in any which way due to its high content of healthy linoleic acid which is known to be good for the heart and can actually reduce the levels of bad cholesterol?

6. Prevents Constipation

What do you do when you suffer from constipation? Drink plenty of water and eat fibre-rich foods, right? But experts say that eating enough healthy fats is crucial in keeping the digestive system moving.

Every time you consume healthy fats, your gallbladder produces bile. Bile has many important functions from lubricating digested food as it moves through the digestive tract to stimulating normal peristalsis.

7. Starving Before Lunch, Have Butter Tea

Many individuals have a fast metabolism in the morning. No matter what you ate at breakfast, you tend to crave for a snack before lunch, otherwise you get really hungry or cranky. Drinking butter tea is the solution. Since fat stabilizes your blood sugar levels, adding butter to your tea or coffee will be satiating.

8. Rich In Antioxidants

Coffee and tea are packed with healthy antioxidants. Butter contains trace amounts of milk protein, which means it won't interfere with your antioxidant absorption. Whenever you are craving for tea or coffee, add some butter to it, as it will increase the antioxidant benefits and will help your body absorb fat-soluble antioxidants.

Here's the paleo diet butter tea recipe.

