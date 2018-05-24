Butter Tea Recipe | Paleo Diet Butter Tea Recipe

Are you familiar with butter tea? Originally rooting from the land of Nepal and Tibet, this recipe got huge popularity after being associated with the paleo diet. In case you are not familiar with paleo diet or how adding a butter tea recipe in your breakfast can benefit you, let's learn a few quick facts.

So, how does butter tea help you in your diet? As butter contains fat, is it okay to add it in your daily diet?

Butter tea is in fact renowned for being a great remedy in weight loss. Its healthy fat will help you to be full for a longer period of time and prevent you from overeating. Butter tea also contains antioxidants, which will reduce cell damage and keep you young and healthy. So, for the ideal paleo breakfast, add fried almonds (soak the almonds for 10-12 hours and dry it for 6 hours before frying) and butter tea.

Apart from its health benefits, if you have doubts about its taste, let us assure you, the blend of butter perfectly complements the tea's essential flavours and the result is a creamy buttery tea to start the day afresh!

So, how does paleo diet work? And how can you adopt this in your daily diet? Nowadays, more and more people are opting for this diet, as with this, you can be full, get the ample amount of protein and still lose weight.

Without further ado, let's get right into the butter tea recipe and see how easily we can add it in our diet.

Ingredients 1. Water - ¾th cup 2. Milk - ½ cup 3. Tea - 1 + ½ tbsp 4. Butter - 30 g How to Prepare 1. Pour water in a pan and let it boil. 2. When the water starts boiling, add tea and close the lid. 3. Boil it for 30-50 seconds and add milk. 4. Stir it and boil for another half a minute. 5. Add butter and stir it again. 6. Switch off the stove and transfer into a cup. Instructions 1. Do not add sugar with this as in paleo diet, since refined sugar is not allowed. If you do add it, gradually you have to omit sugar from the tea

2. For breakfast, have this paleo tea and fried almonds and get a filling breakfast platter. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 tea cup ( 180 ml)

Calories - 53 cal

Fat - 3.8g

Protein - 0.6g

Carbs - 4.0g

