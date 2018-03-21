how to make bones stronger naturally

2. Dancing Exercise

Dancing is a great and perfect exercise to increase bone density. Dancing will increase the weight through your muscles and bones that will help to keep your bones stronger naturally. Play on some of your favourite dance music and get grooving on your feet.

3. Vitamin D Supplement

Do you know vitamin D is a major contributor to bone density? Because vitamin D helps the body with increased calcium absorption. If you can't consume vitamin D-rich foods, try taking vitamin D supplements.

4. Skip The Aerated Drinks

Drinking too much of sodas can affect the bones. Drinking soda will increase a woman's risk of hip fracture by 14 percent. Research has suggested that it can be due to soda, caffeine, phosphorous or sugar that interferes with the calcium levels.

5. Include More Fish In The Diet

Try to include different types of fish in your diet, especially vitamin D-packed fishes. Three ounces of salmon offers a good amount of vitamin D. Two canned sardines, canned tuna, etc., also contain vitamin D. Try eating these fish daily.

6. Running

Running is a good workout and if you run for one to two minutes per day, it will provide a high-intensity workout for the body. This will improve bone health as a high-impact activity stimulates bone cells, which thus improves bone density.

7. Jumping

Women who jumped 10 to 20 times twice per day for four months were known to be benefited from a stronger hip bone density compared to women who didn't jump. Jumping creates a micro stress in the bones, which helps to rebuild the bones and become stronger.

8. Eating Well-Balanced Meals

Eat a mix of well-balanced meals such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, dairy, vegetables, and seafood. These foods contain many vitamins and minerals that will improve your bone density. Because they contain nutrients like vitamin K, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, magnesium and phosphorous.

9. Consume Less Animal Protein

Having large amounts of animal protein can affect the kidneys, which leads to loss of calcium. This low calcium level in the body, may contribute to bone loss. Make sure that you're filling your plate with plant-based protein foods.

10. Cooking With Herbs

While cooking food, you can add spices and herbs like oregano, smoked paprika, garlic powder and various other spices and herbs. Herbs and spices have certain compounds that will increase your bone strength naturally.