how to make bones stronger naturally

Bones are the support system of the body, so it's important to keep your bones strong and healthy. Bones are constantly being broken down and rebuilt again in little amounts. Before reaching a peak bone mass by the age of 30, the body creates new bones faster.
But after the age of 30, the bone-building balance naturally shifts. This causes more bone loss, which leads to osteoporosis. Bones become weak and brittle during this time.
However, in young adults, osteoporosis and brittle bones can be seen easily. Fortunately, many lifestyle habits can help you build stronger bones naturally.
Read on to know how to make your bones stronger naturally.
1. Lifting Weights
If you are a post-menopausal woman, perform low-impact workouts two to three times a week. Try doing exercises or workouts such as weight machines, dumbbell exercises, aerobics, walking or light jogging.
2. Dancing Exercise
Dancing is a great and perfect exercise to increase bone density. Dancing will increase the weight through your muscles and bones that will help to keep your bones stronger naturally. Play on some of your favourite dance music and get grooving on your feet.
3. Vitamin D Supplement
Do you know vitamin D is a major contributor to bone density? Because vitamin D helps the body with increased calcium absorption. If you can't consume vitamin D-rich foods, try taking vitamin D supplements.
4. Skip The Aerated Drinks
Drinking too much of sodas can affect the bones. Drinking soda will increase a woman's risk of hip fracture by 14 percent. Research has suggested that it can be due to soda, caffeine, phosphorous or sugar that interferes with the calcium levels.
5. Include More Fish In The Diet
Try to include different types of fish in your diet, especially vitamin D-packed fishes. Three ounces of salmon offers a good amount of vitamin D. Two canned sardines, canned tuna, etc., also contain vitamin D. Try eating these fish daily.
6. Running
Running is a good workout and if you run for one to two minutes per day, it will provide a high-intensity workout for the body. This will improve bone health as a high-impact activity stimulates bone cells, which thus improves bone density.
7. Jumping
Women who jumped 10 to 20 times twice per day for four months were known to be benefited from a stronger hip bone density compared to women who didn't jump. Jumping creates a micro stress in the bones, which helps to rebuild the bones and become stronger.
8. Eating Well-Balanced Meals
Eat a mix of well-balanced meals such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, dairy, vegetables, and seafood. These foods contain many vitamins and minerals that will improve your bone density. Because they contain nutrients like vitamin K, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, magnesium and phosphorous.
9. Consume Less Animal Protein
Having large amounts of animal protein can affect the kidneys, which leads to loss of calcium. This low calcium level in the body, may contribute to bone loss. Make sure that you're filling your plate with plant-based protein foods.
10. Cooking With Herbs
While cooking food, you can add spices and herbs like oregano, smoked paprika, garlic powder and various other spices and herbs. Herbs and spices have certain compounds that will increase your bone strength naturally.
