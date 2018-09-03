Benefits Of Consuming Fruits & Vegetables Of Orange And Yellow Colour

Orange- and yellow-coloured fruits and vegetables are considered to be very healthy. Orange- and yellow-coloured foods provide alpha-carotene and beta-carotene which decrease the risk of heart disease and cancer, a new study reports.

Researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, analyzed the blood samples in 15,000 adults and found that people who consumed more orange-coloured fruits lived long due to the high concentrations of antioxidants in orange-coloured foods.

Here is a list of orange- and yellow-coloured fruits and vegetables.

List Of Orange- And Yellow-coloured Fruits

1. Oranges

2. Lemons

3. Grapefruits

4. Pummelos

5. Bananas

6. Ugli fruits

7. Apricots

8. Persimmons

9. Nectarines

10. Mangoes

11. Cantaloupes

12. Peaches

13. Pineapples

14. Papayas

15. Starfruits

List Of Orange- And Yellow- Coloured Vegetables

1. Carrots

2. Sweet potatoes

3. Corns

4. Summer squashes

5. Pumpkin

6. Yellow beetroot

7. Orange and yellow peppers

Spices like turmeric and ginger have yellowish and orange hue as well.

Why Should You Eat More Orange- And Yellow-coloured Foods?

These bright coloured fruits and vegetables contain flavonoids, zeaxanthin, potassium, lycopene, vitamin C and beta-carotene. These compounds promote healthy skin and eyes and boost the immune system. Orange-coloured fruits and vegetables contain antioxidants that can help lower inflammation, fight cancer and heart disease as well.

Benefits Of Orange And Yellow Fruits And Vegetables

1. Aids in eye health and reduces the risk of macular degeneration Researchers at the Westmead Institute for Medical Research found that oranges are loaded with vitamin C and eating just one per day can protect you from an eye disorder called macular degeneration. The presence of vitamin C contributes to healthy blood vessels in your eyes and combats cataract. Pumpkin, papaya, mangoes, etc., are also rich in vitamin C. Carrots are known to promote eye health. They contain beta-carotene which helps to prevent eye infections and other serious health conditions. 2. Aids in preventing prostate cancer A group of scientists at The State University of New Jersey found that turmeric alone and when combined with a phytonutrient from vegetables like cabbage and broccoli may be effective in treating and preventing prostate cancer. High intake of antioxidants like vitamin C, lutein and beta-carotene present in sweet potatoes, carrots, grapefruits and tangerines are also linked to a healthy prostate. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, fruits high in carotenoids such as mangoes and apricots promote prostate health too. 3. Lowers blood pressure Fruits such as bananas, apricots, oranges, pineapples and mangoes are rich in potassium that aids in lowering blood pressure. Many studies suggest that citrus fruits rich in vitamin C can also reduce the risk of developing high blood pressure. 4. Lowers bad cholesterol Ginger contains gingerol, a substance with powerful medicinal properties. This substance, along with the richness of enzymes and natural oil, helps in reducing the level of bad cholesterol in the body. Oranges contain substances called phytosterols which are known to block cholesterol from being absorbed by the cells in the intestines. 5. Keeps osteoarthritis at bay The antioxidant vitamin C is necessary for developing cartilage and a lack of this antioxidant can lead to osteoarthritis. Fruits such as papayas, pineapples, oranges, grapefruits, cantaloupes, yellow bell peppers are loaded with vitamin C which can help prevent osteoarthritis by increasing lubrication and decreasing inflammation of the joints and thus reducing joint pain. 6. Promotes collagen formation The body produces collagen, a protein present in the skin, with the help of vitamin C. The main function of the collagen is to provide firmness and elasticity to the skin structures. Pumpkins are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants which aid in the production of collagen and give a soft and smooth skin. Other fruits and vegetables that help in the production of collagen are corns, yellow peppers, bananas, mangos, and lemons. 7. Fights free radicals Yellow bell peppers, apricots, peaches, grapefruits, corns, apricots, etc., are powerhouses of antioxidants like vitamin A, vitamin C, and lycopene which have powerful abilities to impede the growth of cancerous cells, boost the immune system, and rejuvenate damaged cells and tissues effectively. 8. Boosts immune system Carotenoids like beta-carotene are important in the proper functioning of the immune system. These carotenoids are present in yellow- and orange-coloured fruits and vegetables which help in boosting your immunity and keeps diseases at bay. Without these vibrant vegetables, your immune systems would be weak, your eyesight would deteriorate, and you would age faster. So why would you eliminate them from your meal plan? Keep adding them to your plate for a healthy, balanced diet.

