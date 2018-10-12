What Is Matcha Tea And What Are Its Benefits?

Matcha tea is in demand lately and its growing popularity has led to matcha shots, lattes, teas and even desserts appearing everywhere from health stores to coffee shops.

What Is Matcha Tea?

Matcha tea comes from the plant, Camellia sinensis. It is a form of green tea that has been enjoyed in Japan and China for hundreds of years. The leaves are made into a powdery form that's much more stronger than the regular tea.

How Is Matcha Tea Grown?

Farmers grow them by covering the tea plants for 20 to 30 days before harvest to avoid direct sunlight. This increases the amino acid content and chlorophyll production which give the plant a darker green hue. This also makes the leaves softer, sweeter and brighter. After harvesting, the tea leaves are quickly steamed, dried and heated in the oven for 20 minutes. Then the farmers remove the stems, twigs and grind the leaves into powder.

Health Benefits Of Matcha Tea