Benefits Of Consuming Green Fruits And Vegetables

We have heard from our parents and elders that eating green vegetables is good for our health and it's true. Green fruits and vegetables get their colour from a pigment named chlorophyll. Chlorophyll has the powerful ability to regenerate your bodies at the molecular and cellular levels and is known to cleanse the body. It helps in fighting infection and promotes the health of the digestive, immune, and circulatory systems.

Research shows that green foods are good sources of phytonutrients, fibre and water that can revitalize your health. There are many green fruits and vegetables.

List Of Green Fruits

Avocados

Green apples

Green grapes

Green pears

Honeydew melons

Kiwifruits

Limes

Green mangoes

Custard apples

Guavas

Gooseberries

Starfruits

Greengage plums

Green olives

List Of Green Vegetables

Arugula

Bok choy

Broccoli

Collard green

Broccolini

Broccoli Rabe

Lettuce

Endive

Kale

Spinach

Mustard green

Romaine lettuce

Watercress

Swiss chard

Turnip green

Cabbage

Beet green

Green bean

Pea

Lady's finger

Artichoke

Celery

Coriander, parsley, mint, and celery leaves

Asparagus

Brussels sprout

Green capsicum

Green chilli

Zucchini

Cucumber

Spring onion

Why Should You Be Eating More Green Fruits And Vegetables?

Green fruits and vegetables contain chlorophyll, fibre, lutein, zeaxanthin, calcium, folate, vitamin C, and beta carotene. The nutrients found in these vegetables reduce the risk of cancer, lower blood pressure, lower bad cholesterol levels, help in better digestion of food, support retinal health and vision, fight harmful free-radicals, and boost the immune system.

These are the benefits of eating green vegetables and fruits.