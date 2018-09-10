Subscribe to Boldsky
Benefits Of Consuming Green Fruits And Vegetables

By

We have heard from our parents and elders that eating green vegetables is good for our health and it's true. Green fruits and vegetables get their colour from a pigment named chlorophyll. Chlorophyll has the powerful ability to regenerate your bodies at the molecular and cellular levels and is known to cleanse the body. It helps in fighting infection and promotes the health of the digestive, immune, and circulatory systems.

Research shows that green foods are good sources of phytonutrients, fibre and water that can revitalize your health. There are many green fruits and vegetables.

green fruits and vegetables list

List Of Green Fruits

  • Avocados
  • Green apples
  • Green grapes
  • Green pears
  • Honeydew melons
  • Kiwifruits
  • Limes
  • Green mangoes
  • Custard apples
  • Guavas
  • Gooseberries
  • Starfruits
  • Greengage plums
  • Green olives

List Of Green Vegetables

  • Arugula
  • Bok choy
  • Broccoli
  • Collard green
  • Broccolini
  • Broccoli Rabe
  • Lettuce
  • Endive
  • Kale
  • Spinach
  • Mustard green
  • Romaine lettuce
  • Watercress
  • Swiss chard
  • Turnip green
  • Cabbage
  • Beet green
  • Green bean
  • Pea
  • Lady's finger
  • Artichoke
  • Celery
  • Coriander, parsley, mint, and celery leaves
  • Asparagus
  • Brussels sprout
  • Green capsicum
  • Green chilli
  • Zucchini
  • Cucumber
  • Spring onion

Why Should You Be Eating More Green Fruits And Vegetables?

Green fruits and vegetables contain chlorophyll, fibre, lutein, zeaxanthin, calcium, folate, vitamin C, and beta carotene. The nutrients found in these vegetables reduce the risk of cancer, lower blood pressure, lower bad cholesterol levels, help in better digestion of food, support retinal health and vision, fight harmful free-radicals, and boost the immune system.

These are the benefits of eating green vegetables and fruits.

Array

1. Lowers bad cholesterol

Cholesterol build-up in the walls of the arteries can lead to heart attack and stroke. To maintain your cholesterol levels, increase the consumption of green foods like avocados, olives, green peas, grapes, etc., as they are known to contain monounsaturated fatty acids and fibre that aid in lowering cholesterol.

Array

2. Prevents cancer

Many noted studies have revealed that a diet rich in green vegetables and fruits can help ward off cancer. They contain phytonutrients like antioxidants, carotenoids and flavonoids that help in fighting against stomach cancer, colon cancer, skin cancer and breast cancer. These phytonutrients are found in avocados, olives, green apples, spinach, kale, etc.

Array

3. Improves eye health

Consuming green leafy vegetables helps in keeping your eyes healthy. Spinach, kale, kiwifruits, grapes and zucchini contain essential carotenoids called lutein and zeaxanthin. These compounds act as a protective shield for the macula and prevent damage from the blue light. It also prevents cataracts as well.

Array

4. Good for digestive health

Your body helps to break down food into nutrients through digestion which leads to energy generation, growth and cellular repair. To ensure the better functioning of the digestive system, consume high fibre foods such as artichokes, apples, broccoli, green beans, peas and turnip greens. Fibre absorbs additional water in the intestines, promotes healthy gut bacteria and eases the bowel movement.

Array

5. Improves metabolism

A boost in metabolism will help you lose weight. Green chilli pepper, avocado, spinach are some of the green foods that improve the metabolic activity. The most essential nutrient for metabolism functioning is vitamin B.

Array

6. Promotes brain function

Dark green leafy vegetables and fruits such as broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, avocados, asparagus, spinach, kale are all rich in folate also known as vitamin B9. Folate is known to prevent age-related cognitive decline, improve concentration and the overall brain function.

